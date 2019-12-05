A woman’s charred body was found in a mango orchard in West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday, PTI reported. The police suspect the woman was raped and then set ablaze.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Prasanta Debnath said the identity of the woman is yet to be established as the body suffered severe burns. The police said the woman seemed to be in her early 20s.

The police said a labourer found the body when he went to work in the mango orchard in Dhantala area of Malda on Thursday morning, according to Mumbai Mirror. He and other villagers then informed the English Bazar police.

“We have sent the body for postmortem. We will come to know the exact reason behind her death and more details after receiving the postmortem report,” Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajouria said. “We have collected samples from the spot. Information has been sent to all police stations of the district to identify the victim.”

A pair of slippers and several matchsticks were recovered from the site.

The incident came to light amid nationwide protests against the increase in crimes against women. A 27-year-old veterinarian was set ablaze after allegedly being raped in Hyderabad. Earlier on Thursday, a rape complainant was set ablaze by five men in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. The 23-year-old woman is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment in Delhi.