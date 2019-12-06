Parliament: Lok Sabha discusses crimes against women, adjourned till 2.30 pm
Congress MPs walked out of the Lok Sabha in protest against the Unnao incident.
Members of the Lok Sabha on Friday raised the matter of crimes against women, and spoke about the police encounter in Telangana and a recent incident in Unnao. Members of the Congress walked out of the House, complaining about the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier in the day, four men accused of raping and killing a veterinarian near Hyderabad were killed in a police encounter when they tried to escape.
Live updates
2.08 pm: Lok Sabha reconvenes for a brief period. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi says two Opposition MPs should apologise for their remarks while responding to Union minister Smriti Irani, reports The Hindu.
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, in the chair, says the matter should be taken up with the two legislators. Lekhi adjourns the House till 2.30 pm.
2.02 pm: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm.
12.51 pm: Lok Sabha adjourned till 1.30 pm.
12.45 pm: Union minister Smriti Irani says in Lok Sabha: “The fact that you [Opposition MPs] shout here today means you do not want a woman to stand up and talk about issues. You were quiet when in West Bengal panchayat polls, rape was used as a political weapon, you were quiet then.”
12.40 pm: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant says in the Lok Sabha that a law is needed to ensure that crimes against women are heard directly by the Supreme Court, ANI reports. He urges the Speaker to set up a committee to discuss this matter.
12.27 pm: Congress MPs walk out of the Lok Sabha in protest against the Unnao incident, ANI reports.
12.26 pm: Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, says: “The Unnao victim has 95% burns, what is going on in the country? On one hand there is a Lord Ram temple being built and on the other hand, Sita Maiya is being set ablaze. How are criminals feeling so emboldened?”
11.50 am: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi speaks about the police encounter in which four rape accused were killed earlier in the day near Hyderabad. She says Telangana Police had to open fire when the accused tried to escape. “Police have not been given weapons as a showpiece,” she says.
11 am: Trinamool Congress MPs protest against rising onion prices.
10.55 am: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, reports ANI.