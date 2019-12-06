The death in police encounter of four men accused of raping and murdering a veterinarian in Hyderabad on Friday was welcomed by the woman’s father. “It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died,” he told ANI. “I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter’s soul must be at peace now.”

The mother of the 2012 Delhi gangrape victim also praised the police for gunning down the accused, who allegedly tried to flee while being taken to the murder site near Shamshabad toll plaza to reconstruct the sequence of events. The police claimed the four – Mohammed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu – tried to snatch their weapon, and were killed in self-defence.

“I am extremely happy with this punishment,” she told ANI. “Police has done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel.” She appealed to the government and the judiciary to hang her daughter’s rapists at the earliest.

Local people praised the police, showering them with rose petals and shouted slogans of “DCP zindabad”, ACP zindabad”. The residents of the colony where the veterinarian used to stay celebrated the killings and offered sweets to police personnel and tied rakhis on their hands, ANI reported.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, who had called for public lynching of rape accused, welcomed the action taken by police. “Der aaye, durust aaye...der aaye, bohot der aaye [It is better late than never],” ANI quoted her as saying.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma also expressed her happiness but said the law should have been allowed to take its course. “As a common citizen I am feeling happy that this was the end we all wanted for them,” she told ANI. “But this end was supposed to be through the legal system. It should have happened through proper channels.” Sharma added that the police are the best judge of what happened.

However, a number of people warned about the dangers of “extra-judicial killings”. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the police should not be condemned until details emerge, but added that extra-judicial killings were unacceptable “in a society of laws”.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram crimes should be dealt as per provisions of law. “While I hold no brief for the alleged perpetrators of this dastardly act, ‘encounter’ killings are a blot to our system,” he added. “While I understand the urge for instant justice, this is not the way.”

Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws. https://t.co/BOMOjCYrb1 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 6, 2019

Rape is an heinous crime. It must be dealt with strictly under the provisions of law. While I hold no brief for the alleged perpetrators of this dastardly act, “encounter” killings are a blot to our system. While I understand the urge for instant justice, this is not the way. https://t.co/BzVkLlSgYW — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 6, 2019

Lawyers Vrinda Grover and Karuna Nundy also raised questions about the killing of the accused.

Grover called for an independent judicial inquiry into the incident as per guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court. “So all that the state will do in the name of ensuring that women live as equal and free citizens is to add to its arsenal of unlimited arbitrary violence,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “No investigation, no prosecution, these killings distract the public and save the police and state from any accountability.”

Karuna Nundy said now “nobody will ever know if the four men killed by the police were innocent men, arrested fast to show action”. She said people exulting over the deaths was a worrying sign and the government needs to wake up since people seem to have lost faith in the “slow court system and bad prosecution”.

“And what on earth were the police ‘investigating’ at 3.30 am all this time later?” she asked. “When they were sleeping during the golden hour of evidence, refusing to register an FIR, when the young vet was alive?”