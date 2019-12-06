The uncle of the rape survivor who was set on fire in Unnao on Thursday has alleged that a relative of the main accused has threatened his life, PTI reported on Friday. He said he would approach the police on the matter.

The woman’s uncle runs a small shop in Unnao. He said he had received a call from a relative of the accused, Shivam, who told him: “Your shop will be set on fire and will not let you live.”

The 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two brothers last year. She had filed a case against them in March. One of the accused was on the run and the other, Shivam, was released on bail only last week. The woman was on her way to a local court for a hearing in her rape case on Thursday when she was attacked by five men – two of whom were the rape accused – and set on fire. All five men were arrested within hours.

The woman is in extremely critical condition and on ventilator support, doctors at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi said. She was airlifted from a hospital in Lucknow to Delhi on Thursday.

“The condition of the patient is extremely critical and she is on ventilator,” Dr Shalabh Kumar, head of the burns and plastic surgery department at the hospital, said, according to PTI. “Even her vitals are very low.”

Doctors said that the woman had suffered about 90% burns. On Thursday, the National Commission for Women sought a detailed report on the action taken by the Uttar Pradesh police after the incident.

The Adityanath-led government has sought a report from the state police on the matter, and has promised to bear the cost of the woman’s treatment.