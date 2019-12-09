Parliament: Citizenship Bill is unconstitutional, says Opposition after Amit Shah introduces it
The Shiv Sena accused its former alliance partner BJP of attempting an ‘invisible partition’ of Hindus and Muslims with this Bill.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill is likely to trigger protests in Parliament.
The bill proposes an amendment to a 1955 law to provide citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the Muslim-majority nations of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. If passed, it will grant citizenship to persecuted people from these communities, provided they have resided in India for six years. The cut-off date is December 31, 2014.
Live updates
1.36 pm: Speaker Om Birla expunges Asaduddin Owaisi’s comment against Amit Shah.
“I appeal to you (Speaker), save country from such a law and save Home Minister also,” Owaisi said earlier in the day. “Otherwise like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel’s citizenship act, Home Minister’s name will be featured with Hitler [German dictator] and David Ben-Gurion [former Israeli PM].”
1.35 pm: The Lok Sabha votes on the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019.
1,34 pm: “In Afghanistan,Pakistan and Bangladesh, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains have been discriminated against. So this bill will give these persecuted people citizenship,” Shah says, according to the Hindustan Times. “If from these three countries, any Muslim petitions for citizenship, we will consider with an open mind but they will not get the benefit of this bill as the (Muslims) wouldn’t have been persecuted.”
1.32 pm: Shah reiterates that the bill will not take away the rights of Muslims. The community has not been named even once in the bill, he says.
1.31 pm: Following uproar in the Lok Sabha, Shah says this Bill is needed because the “Congress divided the country on the basis of religion” after the Partition of India.
1.29 pm: The home minister claims Muslims will never be attacked in Bangladesh and Pakistan.
1.23 pm: Three neighbouring countries of India – Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan – state in their Constitution that Islam is their law of land, Shah says. “During partition, Nehru-Liaqat agreement was signed to safeguard the rights of the minorities,” he says, adding that the agreement was fulfilled properly in India but not elsewhere. Due to this, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians were ill-treated in other countries, Shah says.
1.15 pm: Amit Shah says India has absorbed many people from around the world over the years. “When Indira Gandhi cited Article 14 to bring in people from Bangladesh, then why not Pakistan,” asks Amit Shah, according to News18. “Even people from Uganda from taken in. Why not UK? Over the years, India has absorbed so many people from around the world. But it’s not the case elsewhere. Look at US green card; it’s got such strict norms.”
1.05 pm: Amit Shah says the Bill is not unconstitutional.
1 pm: The BJP rises in uproar against Asaduddin Owaisi’s comment.
12.59 pm: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi also opposes the bill. He urges the Speaker to “save the country” as well as the home minister from such a bill. Otherwise, Amit Shah’s name will be in the league of German dictator Hitler, Owaisi says.
12.53 pm: The bill is “an assault on the foundations” of the Parliament, says Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. He adds that it violates the Preamble and several other parts of the Indian Constitution.
12.52 pm: Indian Union Muslim League parliamentarian from Kerala, ET Mohammed Basheer, says the bill divides the people into Muslims and non-Muslims.
12.50 pm: Saugata Roy says the Home Ministry is proposing different laws for different parts of the country even though Union Minister Amit Shah had told the Lok Sabha four months ago that there will be one law for the entire country. Shah had said this while revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August.
12.48 pm: “If any community is left out of law, it is violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India,” TMC MP Saugata Roy says.
12.42 pm: Trinamool Congress’ MP Saugata Roy opposes the introduction of the bill. He says that he thinks the home minister is unaware of the rules of the House as he is new to it. The BJP immediately begins protesting.
12.40 pm: Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran says the bill violates the basic structure of the Constitution envisioned in the Preamble as granting citizenship based on religion is against the secular fabric of the country.
“This is the first time in the history of India, that in order to acquire citizenship, the main factor is religion. This House has no legislature competence,” he says.
12.35 pm: “It is an attack on the basic preamble of our Constitution,” Chowdhury says. “CAB can’t be discussed in isolation, we need to discuss it in totality and this is against the basic fundamental right given to the citizens by the Constitution.”
12.34 pm: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says the bill is against several provisions of the Indian Constitution.
12.28 pm: The bill is not at all against minorities, Shah tells the Lok Sabha. “Not even point zero percent,” he says, according to News18.
He was responding to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who said the bill was “nothing but a targeted legislation over minority people of our country”.
12.22 pm: Shah says he will answer each aspect of the bill brought up by leaders. “Hope you won’t walk out,” he adds.
12.20 pm: Amit Shah tables the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.
12.17 pm: The AIADMK will support the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, reports India Today.
12.15 pm: Now, Home Minister Amit Shah also demands an apology from the Congress. “A female minister was disrespected which is shameful,” News18 quotes him as saying.
12.12 pm: BJP members demand an apology from the Congress for their alleged misconduct, ANI reports.
12.10 pm: The BJP is now protesting against the Congress’ apparently objectionable treatment of minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha last week, Times Now reports.
12 pm: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says his party will oppose the bill “at all costs”.
11.44 am: All India United Democratic Front stages a protest at Jantar Mantar.
11.42 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari asks if the government will consider maintaining a central database about the employment figures of people who avail education loans.
11.40 am: Shops are closed in Guwahati, Assam, amid shutdown calls by various organisations protesting the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
11.35 am: Meanwhile, BJP MP Vijay Goel brings up the fire in Delhi that killed 43 people on Sunday in the Rajya Sabha, ANI reports.
On Sunday, a fire broke out in the second floor of a building in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road around 5.22 am and spread to the four-storey building from where a number of small manufacturing units functioned. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said the building did not have a fire safety clearance or safety equipment installed on the premises. The building’s owner and manager were arrested.
11.30 am: All India United Democratic Front MP Badruddin Ajmal says the Bill is against the Constitution and against the unity between Hindus and Muslims. “We will reject this Bill and Opposition is with us on it. We will not let this Bill pass,” the MP from Assam says.
11.25 am: “It is true that there is no other country for Hindus except Hindustan. But by accepting only Hindus among the illegal immigrants, will it be a trigger of a religious war in the country?” the Shiv Sena asks.
11.20 am: The Shiv Sena accuses the BJP of attempting an “invisible partition” of Hindus and Muslims, NDTV reports. “There is no dearth of problems in India now but still we are inviting new ones such as CAB,” the Shiv Sena says in an editorial in Saamana. “It looks like the Centre has made an invisible partition of Hindus and Muslims over the bill.”
11.15 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Parliament. He is expected to introduce the Bill after Question Hour.
11.10 am: Protests are being held in Agartala, Tripura, against the introduction of the draft law.
11 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress have issued a whip to their MPs, directing them to be present in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The TMC is expected to oppose the Bill.
10.55 am: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi says the Bill “is in the interest of northeastern states” as well as India. “The Bill will get nod from both the Houses of the Parliament,” he says.
10.50 am: In other Parliament news, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav gives a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to set up an Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army, ANI reports.
TMC leader Santanu Sen gives a zero hour notice in the Upper House over the change of West Bengal’s name to Bengal.
10.45 am: Indian Union Muslim League MPs protest in Parliament against the introduction of the bill.
10.40 am: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor submits a notice in the Lok Sabha opposing the introduction of the draft law. “The bill violates the Fundamental Right to Equality prescribed by Article 14 since it infringes upon the principle of equality before law and the equal protection of laws guaranteed to all persons, including non-citizens,” the notice says, according to PTI.
10.35 am: Indian Union Muslim League parliamentarian PK Kunhalikutty gives an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha opposing the introduction of the bill, ANI reports.
10.30 am: Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary on Sunday said his party was opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Bill in its current form and will move two amendments when it is introduced in Parliament. Calling the bill “divisive”, Yechury said India was a home for all religions. “Why just three neighbouring countries in the bill? People of all religions must get equal treatment,” he said. The two amendments ask the government to remove the mention of religions and change it to “from neighbouring countries”.
10.25 am: Echoing Majlis’ leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday warned that passage of the bill would mark the definitive victory of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s politics over that of Mahatma Gandhi’s, and reduce India to a “Hindutva version of Pakistan”.
10.20 am: Opposition parties such as the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, the Trinamool Congress, and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam are against the amendments.
10.10 am: Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill were held in different parts of the North East on Sunday and cities such as Bengaluru and New Delhi on Sunday.
10 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to table the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill is likely to trigger a showdown in Parliament.
The proposed law was approved by the 16th Lok Sabha but it lapsed after not being introduced in the Rajya Sabha. This time too, its passage in the Lower House is expected to be easy, where the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance has majority. However, the government may find it difficult to push it through the Upper House.
