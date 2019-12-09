The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday cleared a proposal to set up 218 fast-track courts to hear cases of sexual crimes committed against women and children, PTI reported.

State Justice Minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters in Lucknow that Chief Minister Adityanath has expressed concern over rising crimes against women. The minister said currently 42,389 cases of sexual offences against children and 25,749 cases of rape and sexual crimes against women were pending in the courts, according to ANI.

“The UP Cabinet has decided that for hearing of cases of rapes and crimes committed on children, 218 fast-track courts will be set up,” he said. “Of these, 144 courts will hear cases of rape, while 74 courts will hear cases in which POCSO [Protection of Children from Sexual Offences] Act has been slapped.”

Pathak said 218 posts for additional session judges have been created and staff posts for the court will also be created.

“As far as the costs incurred in running the courts, 60% will be borne by the Centre, while the state government will spend 40%,” he said. “An estimated expenditure of Rs 63 lakh will be incurred on each of the new fast-track court.”

The law and order situation in the state has been criticised widely after the death of a rape complainant who was set on fire in state’s Unnao district last week.

The 23-year-old woman, who was set on fire by her alleged rapists, died in a Delhi hospital on Friday night. Two brothers in Unnao had allegedly raped her last year. She filed a case against them in March. One of the accused was on the run and the other, Shivam, was released on bail last week. The woman was on her way to a local court on December 5 for a hearing in her case when she was attacked by five men, including her alleged rapists. All five have been arrested.

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Police suspended seven officials for negligence of duty in connection with the death of the woman. Another woman in Hindupur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district had also accused the police of turning her away when she tried to file an attempted rape complaint.