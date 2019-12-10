An 11-hour shutdown called by the North East Students’ Organisation, an umbrella body of students’ organisations, to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill was underway in the North East on Tuesday. The strike began at 5 am and will go on till 4 pm, PTI reported.

Several political parties and organisations such as the Congress, the All India United Democratic Front, the All Assam Students Union, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, Khasi Students Union and the Naga Students Federation have backed the NESO’s bandh call.

After over seven hours of heated debate on Monday, the Lok Sabha passed the bill. The bill proposes amendments to a 1955 law to provide citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the Muslim-majority nations of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. If passed, it will grant citizenship to persecuted people from these communities, provided they have resided in India for six years. The cut-off date is December 31, 2014.

Security was stepped up in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday. People came out in huge numbers in Agartala in Tripura, and Dibrugarh and Jorabat in Assam to protest. In Guwahati, shops were shut down as part of the strike, according to ANI. Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University in Assam postponed all examinations.

Also read:

Assam: Shops closed in Guwahati following a 12-hour 'bandh' call by North East Students' Organisation (NESO) and All Assam Students' Union (AASU) against #CitizenshipAmendmentBill which was passed in Lok Sabha, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/LMM3DGflnH — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019

The strike will not be observed in Nagaland as the Hornbill Festival, which attracts thousands of tourists, is currently underway. In Manipur, the organisation that led the protests – Manipur People Against CAB – announced a suspension of the strike on Monday, after Home Minister Amit Shah said that the state will be brought under the Inner Line Permit.

The previous Lok Sabha had also approved the bill in January but it was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha. The bill lapsed after the term of last Lok Sabha ended in May. The bill was redrafted by the Centre following widespread objection by groups in the North East that fear that once the bill is passed, local populations defined as indigenous to the region will be culturally and physically swamped by migrants.

After a series of consultations with these groups, Shah’s ministry tweaked the bill: in the revised draft, the changes to India’s citizenship law will not be applicable to regions in the North East protected by the Inner Line Permit and Sixth Schedule provisions. Both regimes aim to protect the way of life of tribal communities. Prior to Shah’s announcement, Manipur was the only state in the North East where the bill would have applied in entirety.

The Inner Line Permit is a document that Indian citizens from other states require to enter Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and most of Nagaland. It is essentially a protective regime to keep small local populations shielded from the onslaught of large-scale migration.

However, not everyone in Manipur was convinced. The All Manipur Students’ Union, which comes under the North East Students’ Organisation, expressed scepticism over Shah’s statement and said that it will go on with the protest in the state, according to the Imphal Free Press.

Watch: Five reasons why the Citizenship Bill is dangerous – and must be opposed

Assam: Locals stage a protest in Dibrugarh against #CitizenshipAmendmentBill. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4FlzRJk6U9 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019

Assam: People stage protest in Jorabat against #CitizenshipAmendmentBill which was passed in Lok Sabha, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/gEZjGkvMBE — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019

Assam: All Assam Students' Union (AASU) holds a protest in Dibrugarh against #CitizenshipAmendmentBill which was passed in Lok Sabha, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/En1Zl7IgzE — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019

Some students of the Gauhati University on Monday slit their wrists as part of the protests against the bill, according to The Telegraph. The students then used blood to write slogans such as “we will write history with our blood…we oppose the CAB” and “we will never accept the CAB” on placards.

Students from Tezpur University, Cotton University and Dibrugarh University also protested at the Gauhati University.

“The people of Assam are upset about the bill which would eventually lead to increased number of illegal migrants in the region,” postgraduate student Partha Pratim said. “The bill will hit our economy, food and indigenous identity. We want to convey our message to the Assam government through these protests. If we do not protest to save our motherland, what is the value for our education?”

Also read: