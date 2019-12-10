A Central Reserve Police Force constable on Monday shot dead two seniors and injured another in Jharkhand’s Bokaro, PTI reported. The constable was also injured in the incident.

The deceased officers belonged to the ranks of an assistant commandant and an assistant sub-inspector. They belonged to the 226th battalion and were on election duty. The Jharkhand Assembly elections are being held in five phases. Three phases are yet to vote – 17 seats on December 12, another 15 on December 16, and the remaining 16 seats on December 20. The results will be declared on December 23.

“The reason for the incident is not known as of now. An inquiry has been ordered,” a senior Central Reserve Police Force officer said. The constable was drunk when he shot his seniors at 9.30 pm on Monday, an official told the Hindustan Times.

A similar incident occurred in Ranchi on Monday. A Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable shot dead his commander and then killed himself.

Last week, five Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were killed and two injured in Chhattisgarh after one of the jawans fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, reported PTI. Later, the jawan shot himself too.