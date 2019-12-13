The big news: Two dead in Assam protests, President signs Citizenship Act, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress allocated Cabinet portfolios in Maharashtra, and Amit Shah appealed for calm in the North East.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two killed in protests in Assam against Citizenship Act as situation spirals out of control: The Citizenship Amendment Bill received President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent, and Assam Police beat up staffers of a TV news channel in its Guwahati office. Meanwhile, singer Papon cancelled his concert in Delhi.
- In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena gets home ministry, NCP allocated finance, and Congress revenue and PWD: The Uddhav Thackeray government is likely to expand the Cabinet after the winter session of the Assembly that will run from December 16 to December 21.
- Amit Shah meets Tripura leaders as protests against Citizenship Act continue; ‘no retreat’, responds one: Kirit Pradyot Deb Barman, the head of the Tripura royal family, said he had told the home minister that the amendments would be challenged in Supreme Court.
- Lotus on passports for security measures, will be used in rotation with other national symbols, says MEA: An Opposition MP had brought it up in Parliament on Wednesday, alleging it was ‘further saffronisation’ by the BJP government.
- Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, many flights diverted or delayed: The overall air quality index in Delhi was still in the ‘severe’ category at 418.
- Bangladesh home minister cancels India visit amid anti-Citizenship Act protests: Asaduzzaman Khan’s decision came hours after his Cabinet colleague, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, pulled out of his three-day visit to India.
- 2012 gangrape convict’s review plea that cited Vedas and Gandhi to be heard by SC next week: The Supreme Court had rejected the review pleas of three other death row convicts in July 2018.
- All 18 review petitions challenging Ayodhya verdict rejected by Supreme Court: The petitions were heard by a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.
- Retail inflation rises to three-year high of 5.54% in November: This is only the second time since July 2018 when the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term inflation target of 4% has been breached.
- US accuses Pakistan of misusing F-16 jets, stops short of mentioning post-Balakot dogfight, says report: The letter was sent by a US State Department official to the Pakistan Air Force chief in August, months after the February 27 aerial skirmish.