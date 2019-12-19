A look at the headlines right now:

  1. One person died in Lucknow and two in Mangaluru during protests against the amended Citizenship Act: Hundreds took to the streets of Delhi to call for repeal of amended citizenship law. Flights were delayed and there were huge traffic jams due to police blockades.
  2. Amid protests, BJP chief Nadda says NRC, Citizenship Act will be implemented throughout India: JP Nadda made the remarks after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan in Delhi.
  3. High Court dismisses 2012 Delhi gangrape convict’s plea that he was juvenile at the time of crime: The court also imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on the convict’s counsel AP Singh for wasting its time and using delaying tactics.
  4. Delhi High Court denies Jamia students interim protection from arrest, lawyers say ‘shame’: The petitioners demanded a judicial investigation into the December 15 violence, but the court posted the matter for hearing on February 4.
  5. ‘US cares about minorities, our stand same for India,’ says Mike Pompeo on CAA in Jaishankar’s presence: The secretary of state was answering a question about India’s citizenship law.
  6. Donald Trump impeached by US House of Representatives, to face Senate trial: The House voted on two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of the Congress – against Trump.
  7. J&K HC quashes five detention orders, finds government didn’t explain reason for custody: The court said the fundamental rights of the five detenues were violated.
  8. 18-year-old rape complainant dies of burn injuries at Kanpur hospital: The incident occurred in Fatehpur district on Saturday.
  9. Journalist booked for video on salt-roti in mid-day meals exonerated by police: The police, however, filed a chargesheet against the head representative of Siyur village.
  10. Historian Ramachandra Guha among hundreds detained in Bengaluru’s Citizenship Act protests: Mamata Banerjee asked for a referendum, while Arundhati Roy said the law is breaking the back of the Constitution and Amnesty called it a bigoted law.