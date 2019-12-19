The big news: Three dead, thousands held in anti-Citizenship Act protests, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BJP chief JP Nadda said NRC and the Citizenship Act will be implemented in India, and a court dismissed a plea from 2012 gangrape convict.
A look at the headlines right now:
- One person died in Lucknow and two in Mangaluru during protests against the amended Citizenship Act: Hundreds took to the streets of Delhi to call for repeal of amended citizenship law. Flights were delayed and there were huge traffic jams due to police blockades.
- Amid protests, BJP chief Nadda says NRC, Citizenship Act will be implemented throughout India: JP Nadda made the remarks after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan in Delhi.
- High Court dismisses 2012 Delhi gangrape convict’s plea that he was juvenile at the time of crime: The court also imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on the convict’s counsel AP Singh for wasting its time and using delaying tactics.
- Delhi High Court denies Jamia students interim protection from arrest, lawyers say ‘shame’: The petitioners demanded a judicial investigation into the December 15 violence, but the court posted the matter for hearing on February 4.
- ‘US cares about minorities, our stand same for India,’ says Mike Pompeo on CAA in Jaishankar’s presence: The secretary of state was answering a question about India’s citizenship law.
- Donald Trump impeached by US House of Representatives, to face Senate trial: The House voted on two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of the Congress – against Trump.
- J&K HC quashes five detention orders, finds government didn’t explain reason for custody: The court said the fundamental rights of the five detenues were violated.
- 18-year-old rape complainant dies of burn injuries at Kanpur hospital: The incident occurred in Fatehpur district on Saturday.
- Journalist booked for video on salt-roti in mid-day meals exonerated by police: The police, however, filed a chargesheet against the head representative of Siyur village.
- Historian Ramachandra Guha among hundreds detained in Bengaluru’s Citizenship Act protests: Mamata Banerjee asked for a referendum, while Arundhati Roy said the law is breaking the back of the Constitution and Amnesty called it a bigoted law.