The big news: Toll rises to 16 in UP as Citizenship Act protests continue, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived in Maharashtra, and the Telangana HC ordered second autopsy of the four men killed in encounter.
- One dead in Rampur as protestors clash with police, violence reported in Kanpur: The toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 16. On Saturday, protests were held in several other parts of India such as Assam, Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai.
- Farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh to be waived in Maharashtra, announces Uddhav Thackeray: BJP leaders walked out from the Assembly and said Thackeray had not fulfilled its original promise of full loan waiver.
- High Court orders second autopsy of four accused within 48 hours in Telangana encounter: The court directed a team of forensic experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences to conduct the examination.
- India rejects Malaysian prime minister’s remarks on Citizenship Act, says it is “factually incorrect”: Mahathir Mohamad had said on Friday that ‘people are dying’ because of the citizenship law and wondered why it was necessary.
- Bhim Army chief sent to 14 days’ custody in connection with protests in Old Delhi over Citizenship Act: The police alleged Azad instigated a crowd to turn violent near Delhi Gate and set a car on fire.
- ‘Will tear out your beard’, says reporter detained at CAA protest in Lucknow, threatened by police: Omar Rashid, a journalist from ‘The Hindu’, said the police released him only after information about his detention reached the chief minister’s office.
- Student groups write to US Congress about Citizenship Act, seek sanctions against Modi government: The signatories claimed that ‘Hindutva aims to erase India’s diverse myriad of cultures and faiths, redefining the country into a Hindu civilisation’.
- In 10 days, 22 dead in protests against India’s Citizenship Act and here is where Internet remains shut: Sixteen people were killed in several clashes between protestors and police in parts of Uttar Pradesh.
- I&B issues second advisory to TV channels to refrain from promoting ‘anti-national attitudes’: The Editors Guild of India had last week sought the withdrawal of the first advisory, calling it ‘regressive’.
- After West Bengal, Kerala also stops work related to National Population Register: A notice issued said that the decision was made amid ‘apprehension among the general public’ following the NRC and newly-amended Citizenship Act.