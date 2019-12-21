A look at the headlines right now:

  1. One dead in Rampur as protestors clash with police, violence reported in Kanpur: The toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 16. On Saturday, protests were held in several other parts of India such as Assam, Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai.
  2. Farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh to be waived in Maharashtra, announces Uddhav Thackeray: BJP leaders walked out from the Assembly and said Thackeray had not fulfilled its original promise of full loan waiver.
  3. High Court orders second autopsy of four accused within 48 hours in Telangana encounter: The court directed a team of forensic experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences to conduct the examination.
  4. India rejects Malaysian prime minister’s remarks on Citizenship Act, says it is “factually incorrect”: Mahathir Mohamad had said on Friday that ‘people are dying’ because of the citizenship law and wondered why it was necessary.
  5. Bhim Army chief sent to 14 days’ custody in connection with protests in Old Delhi over Citizenship Act: The police alleged Azad instigated a crowd to turn violent near Delhi Gate and set a car on fire.
  6. ‘Will tear out your beard’, says reporter detained at CAA protest in Lucknow, threatened by police: Omar Rashid, a journalist from ‘The Hindu’, said the police released him only after information about his detention reached the chief minister’s office.
  7. Student groups write to US Congress about Citizenship Act, seek sanctions against Modi government: The signatories claimed that ‘Hindutva aims to erase India’s diverse myriad of cultures and faiths, redefining the country into a Hindu civilisation’.
  8. In 10 days, 22 dead in protests against India’s Citizenship Act and here is where Internet remains shut: Sixteen people were killed in several clashes between protestors and police in parts of Uttar Pradesh.
  9. I&B issues second advisory to TV channels to refrain from promoting ‘anti-national attitudes’: The Editors Guild of India had last week sought the withdrawal of the first advisory, calling it ‘regressive’.
  10. After West Bengal, Kerala also stops work related to National Population Register: A notice issued said that the decision was made amid ‘apprehension among the general public’ following the NRC and newly-amended Citizenship Act.