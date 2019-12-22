A look at the headlines right now:

  1. PM Modi to address mega rally today in Delhi amid massive Citizenship Act protests: Twenty-three people have died so far after massive protests across the country.
  2. One dead in Rampur as protestors clash with police, violence reported in Kanpur: The toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 16. On Saturday, protests were held in several other parts of India such as Assam, Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai.
  3. High Court orders second autopsy of four accused within 48 hours in Telangana encounterThe court directed a team of forensic experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences to conduct the examination.
  4. India rejects Malaysian prime minister’s remarks on Citizenship Act, says it is “factually incorrect”: Mahathir Mohamad had said on Friday that ‘people are dying’ because of the citizenship law and wondered why it was necessary.
  5. Arrest warrant issued against Shashi Tharoor for allegedly defaming Hindu women in 30-year-old book: The Congress leader’s office said they will file an appeal against the order.
  6. Farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh to be waived in Maharashtra, announces Uddhav Thackeray: BJP leaders walked out from the Assembly and said Thackeray had not fulfilled its original promise of full loan waiver.
  7. Bhim Army chief sent to 14 days’ custody in connection with protests in Old Delhi over Citizenship Act: The police alleged Azad instigated a crowd to turn violent near Delhi Gate and set a car on fire.
  8. In 10 days, 22 dead in protests against India’s Citizenship Act and here is where Internet remains shut: Sixteen people were killed in several clashes between protestors and police in parts of Uttar Pradesh.
  9. ‘Will tear out your beard’, says reporter detained at CAA protest in Lucknow, threatened by police: Omar Rashid, a journalist from ‘The Hindu’, said the police released him only after information about his detention reached the chief minister’s office.
  10. Student groups write to US Congress about Citizenship Act, seek sanctions against Modi government: The signatories claimed that ‘Hindutva aims to erase India’s diverse myriad of cultures and faiths, redefining the country into a Hindu civilisation’.