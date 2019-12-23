The big news: Counting of votes underway in Jharkhand Assembly election, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka CM defended Mangaluru police firing in which two people were killed, and Opposition questioned Modi’s claims of ‘no NRC talks’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Counting begins as Opposition looks to unseat BJP in Jharkhand Assembly election: Most exit polls have predicted that the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance will win more seats than the ruling BJP.
- BS Yediyurappa defends Mangaluru police firing, says ‘mob tried to disturb peace’: Two people were killed in the police firing in Mangalore on December 19.
- Opposition counters Modi’s claims on nationwide NRC, ask ‘who should we believe?’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had destroyed the future of the country’s youth.
- Nine killed as fire breaks out at cloth godown in Delhi’s Kirari area: The blaze has been brought under control and the 10 injured have been admitted to a hospital.
- Uttar Pradesh government seals shops of alleged rioters after Adityanath’s ‘revenge’ comment: The sealed shops were situated in Minakshi Chowk and Kachchi Sadak localities in Muzaffarnagar city.
- Pragya Thakur refused to move to non-emergency seat, says SpiceJet after BJP MP files complaint: The statement added that as the flight was getting delayed other passengers requested Thakur to switch seats, but the BJP MP refused.
- Sharad Pawar seeks SIT inquiry into Pune Police’s actions in Bhima Koregaon case: The NCP leader said the arrests of nine activists in connection with the violence in Bhima Koregaon was wrong and vengeful.
- Pakistani academic gets death sentence for blasphemy after six years in solitary confinement: Junaid Hafeez’s first lawyer had received multiple death threats and was killed in 2014.
- Declare hospitals ‘safe zones’, says IMA after reports of police entering facility: The association said that the government and its establishments could not deny people’s right of access, adding that the authorities’ actions were unrestrained.
- Vlogger in Manipur jailed for posts critical of chief minister and BJP: The state police, of its own accord, filed an FIR against RK Echanthoibi.