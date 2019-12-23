A look at the headlines right now:

Counting begins as Opposition looks to unseat BJP in Jharkhand Assembly election: Most exit polls have predicted that the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance will win more seats than the ruling BJP. BS Yediyurappa defends Mangaluru police firing, says ‘mob tried to disturb peace’: Two people were killed in the police firing in Mangalore on December 19. Opposition counters Modi’s claims on nationwide NRC, ask ‘who should we believe?’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had destroyed the future of the country’s youth. Nine killed as fire breaks out at cloth godown in Delhi’s Kirari area: The blaze has been brought under control and the 10 injured have been admitted to a hospital. Uttar Pradesh government seals shops of alleged rioters after Adityanath’s ‘revenge’ comment: The sealed shops were situated in Minakshi Chowk and Kachchi Sadak localities in Muzaffarnagar city. Pragya Thakur refused to move to non-emergency seat, says SpiceJet after BJP MP files complaint: The statement added that as the flight was getting delayed other passengers requested Thakur to switch seats, but the BJP MP refused. Sharad Pawar seeks SIT inquiry into Pune Police’s actions in Bhima Koregaon case: The NCP leader said the arrests of nine activists in connection with the violence in Bhima Koregaon was wrong and vengeful. Pakistani academic gets death sentence for blasphemy after six years in solitary confinement: Junaid Hafeez’s first lawyer had received multiple death threats and was killed in 2014. Declare hospitals ‘safe zones’, says IMA after reports of police entering facility: The association said that the government and its establishments could not deny people’s right of access, adding that the authorities’ actions were unrestrained. Vlogger in Manipur jailed for posts critical of chief minister and BJP: The state police, of its own accord, filed an FIR against RK Echanthoibi.

