The big news: With Jharkhand defeat, BJP loses fifth state in a year, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Police bullet killed a UP man during last week’s CAA protests, and a German student was told to leave India for attending a demonstration.
A look at the headlines right now:
- JMM-Congress-RJD alliance emerges victorious in Jharkhand Assembly polls, BJP concedes defeat: The ruling party won only 25 seats in the 81-member Assembly, while the Opposition alliance won 47 seats.
- Constable fired bullet that killed 20-year-old during Citizenship Act protests in Bijnor, UP police admit: The police official shot Mohammed Suleiman in ‘self-defence’ during demonstrations in Bijnor district on Friday, officials claimed.
- German student at IIT-M, whose anti-CAA placard drew Nazi reference, asked to leave India: Jakob Lindenthal, who was in India as part of an exchange programme, left for home on Monday night.
- Thousands take to the streets in Bengaluru, Chennai against the Citizenship Act: Meanwhile, BJP Working President JP Nadda claimed that the Act does not violate the Constitution. In Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said Modi has managed to do what its enemies could not – stall India’s progress.
- AIIMS team conducts second autopsy on bodies of four rape accused killed by police in Telangana: The autopsy was videographed and the doctors were asked to express an independent view on the basis of the evidence they collected.
- Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s US envoy, appointed next foreign secretary: He will replace Vijay Gokhale on January 29, and will have a term of two years.
- Centre refuses to reveal details of Indians’ Swiss bank accounts in response to RTI query: The finance ministry also refused to disclose black money-related information received from other countries.
- Indian economy faces liquidity shortage, needs quick decisions, says Union minister Nitin Gadkari: Gadkari said the country’s economy was going through a challenging situation and that around Rs 89,000 crore worth of cases were pending.
- In Jamal Khashoggi murder case, five sentenced to death, three top Saudi officials released: Turkey and a United Nations representative, among others, have criticised the verdict, saying the real instigators of the killing are free.
- ‘Stop all anti-Citizenship Act campaigns,’ Calcutta High Court directs Trinamool government: The court told the Mamata Banerjee administration to respond to allegations that taxpayers’ money was used for the campaigns.