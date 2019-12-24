A look at the headlines right now:

JMM-Congress-RJD alliance emerges victorious in Jharkhand Assembly polls, BJP concedes defeat: The ruling party won only 25 seats in the 81-member Assembly, while the Opposition alliance won 47 seats. Constable fired bullet that killed 20-year-old during Citizenship Act protests in Bijnor, UP police admit: The police official shot Mohammed Suleiman in ‘self-defence’ during demonstrations in Bijnor district on Friday, officials claimed. German student at IIT-M, whose anti-CAA placard drew Nazi reference, asked to leave India: Jakob Lindenthal, who was in India as part of an exchange programme, left for home on Monday night. Thousands take to the streets in Bengaluru, Chennai against the Citizenship Act: Meanwhile, BJP Working President JP Nadda claimed that the Act does not violate the Constitution. In Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said Modi has managed to do what its enemies could not – stall India’s progress. AIIMS team conducts second autopsy on bodies of four rape accused killed by police in Telangana: The autopsy was videographed and the doctors were asked to express an independent view on the basis of the evidence they collected. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s US envoy, appointed next foreign secretary: He will replace Vijay Gokhale on January 29, and will have a term of two years. Centre refuses to reveal details of Indians’ Swiss bank accounts in response to RTI query: The finance ministry also refused to disclose black money-related information received from other countries.

Indian economy faces liquidity shortage, needs quick decisions, says Union minister Nitin Gadkari: Gadkari said the country’s economy was going through a challenging situation and that around Rs 89,000 crore worth of cases were pending.

In Jamal Khashoggi murder case, five sentenced to death, three top Saudi officials released: Turkey and a United Nations representative, among others, have criticised the verdict, saying the real instigators of the killing are free. ‘Stop all anti-Citizenship Act campaigns,’ Calcutta High Court directs Trinamool government: The court told the Mamata Banerjee administration to respond to allegations that taxpayers’ money was used for the campaigns.