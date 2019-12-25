A look at the headlines right now:

NRC is not linked with National Population Register or detention centres, claims Amit Shah: Opposition parties attacked the government for links between the NRC and NPR. Police shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, university didn’t protect AMU students, finds report: The district police alleged that the ‘entire fiasco was initiated by the students of AMU’ and dismissed the report of the fact-finding committee. Hemant Soren stakes claim to form government, to take oath as Jharkhand CM on Sunday: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, which were in a pre-poll alliance, won 47 seats in the Assembly polls. IMF says India is facing significant economic slowdown, growth projections likely to be slashed: In its annual report, the directors of the world body urged the Narendra Modi government to take urgent policy actions to address the current downturn. Police bullet that killed 20-year-old in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor during Citizenship Amendment Act protests was fired ‘in self defence’, says official: The police admitted that a constable shot Mohammad Suleman during demonstrations in Bijnor district on Friday. CBI books Jagdish Khattar, former Maruti Suzuki MD, for allegedly cheating PNB of Rs 110 crore: Carnation Auto India Private Limited, a company set up by Jagdish Khattar, took a loan of Rs 170 crore from Punjab National Bank in 2009. Cabinet approves post of chief of defence staff: The defence chief will be the military advisor to the Indian government. Delhi set to record the longest ‘cold day’ spell in December in 22 years: In December 1997, the national Capital had recorded 17 cold days and a 13-day cold spell. US legislator Jaishankar refused to meet says India’s actions ‘wholly inappropriate’, criticises NRC: Pramila Jayapal said it was ‘a sign of weakness for any great democracy to refuse’ to engage with its critics. Meerut police stop Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi from meeting victims’ families during Citizenship Amendment Act protests: Rahul Gandhi alleged that they were not shown any order that prevented them from entering the city.