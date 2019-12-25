The big news: Amit Shah insists there is no link between NRC and NPR, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Report finds police were violent against students at Aligarh, and Hemant Soren will take oath as Jharkhand CM on Sunday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NRC is not linked with National Population Register or detention centres, claims Amit Shah: Opposition parties attacked the government for links between the NRC and NPR.
- Police shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, university didn’t protect AMU students, finds report: The district police alleged that the ‘entire fiasco was initiated by the students of AMU’ and dismissed the report of the fact-finding committee.
- Hemant Soren stakes claim to form government, to take oath as Jharkhand CM on Sunday: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, which were in a pre-poll alliance, won 47 seats in the Assembly polls.
- IMF says India is facing significant economic slowdown, growth projections likely to be slashed: In its annual report, the directors of the world body urged the Narendra Modi government to take urgent policy actions to address the current downturn.
- Police bullet that killed 20-year-old in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor during Citizenship Amendment Act protests was fired ‘in self defence’, says official: The police admitted that a constable shot Mohammad Suleman during demonstrations in Bijnor district on Friday.
- CBI books Jagdish Khattar, former Maruti Suzuki MD, for allegedly cheating PNB of Rs 110 crore: Carnation Auto India Private Limited, a company set up by Jagdish Khattar, took a loan of Rs 170 crore from Punjab National Bank in 2009.
- Cabinet approves post of chief of defence staff: The defence chief will be the military advisor to the Indian government.
- Delhi set to record the longest ‘cold day’ spell in December in 22 years: In December 1997, the national Capital had recorded 17 cold days and a 13-day cold spell.
- US legislator Jaishankar refused to meet says India’s actions ‘wholly inappropriate’, criticises NRC: Pramila Jayapal said it was ‘a sign of weakness for any great democracy to refuse’ to engage with its critics.
- Meerut police stop Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi from meeting victims’ families during Citizenship Amendment Act protests: Rahul Gandhi alleged that they were not shown any order that prevented them from entering the city.