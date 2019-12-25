A look at the headlines right now:

  1. People who destroyed public property must ‘introspect’, says Modi on Citizenship Act protestors: The prime minister also praised the Uttar Pradesh Police, claiming that they had done a good job during the demonstrations.   
  2. Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district sends notice to 28 to recover Rs 14 lakh for damage to property in Citizenship Amendment Act protests: Another report in HuffPost India said that Uttar Pradesh Police tortured children detained following Citizenship Act protests.
  3. Karnataka CM Yediyurappa withdraws ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to two victims of police firing in Mangaluru: The chief minister said that his administration withdrew the compensation as ‘giving criminals ex-gratia is an unpardonable crime in itself’.   
  4. After over 4 months, 72 companies of security forces withdrawn by Centre from Jammu and Kashmir: The decision was reportedly taken after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with government officials.
  5. China says it helped India and Pakistan defuse tensions during conflict this year: Though Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi did not specify which conflict he was talking about, he was perhaps referring to the Pulwama attack in February.   
  6. Citizenship Act is against people, religion; won’t implement it in Madhya Pradesh, says Kamal Nath: Nath said what was ‘not written’ in the citizenship law was more significant than what was written in it.   
  7. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro says he briefly lost memory after a fall, was admitted to hospital: The president was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasília and kept under observation. He was released on Tuesday.   
  8. Tibetans have power of truth, China has power of guns, says Dalai Lama: The spiritual leader said that the Chinese Buddhist population was slowly beginning to realise that the ‘kind of Buddhism we [Tibetans] practice is true’.   
  9. Pakistan rejects US report calling it a violator of religious freedom, points at India instead: The Pakistan Foreign Office questioned India’s omission from the list, alleging that New Delhi was the ‘biggest violator of religious freedom’.   
  10. Former Madras High Court judge denies joining BJP in July: Jaichandren said that he was completely surprised when, at the meeting, he was invited to become a BJP member.   