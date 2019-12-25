The big news: Modi asks CAA protestors to introspect on violence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: UP’s Rampur district sent a notice to 28 to recover Rs 14 lakh for property damage, and Karnataka withdrew compensation to victims of firing.
A look at the headlines right now:
- People who destroyed public property must ‘introspect’, says Modi on Citizenship Act protestors: The prime minister also praised the Uttar Pradesh Police, claiming that they had done a good job during the demonstrations.
- Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district sends notice to 28 to recover Rs 14 lakh for damage to property in Citizenship Amendment Act protests: Another report in HuffPost India said that Uttar Pradesh Police tortured children detained following Citizenship Act protests.
- Karnataka CM Yediyurappa withdraws ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to two victims of police firing in Mangaluru: The chief minister said that his administration withdrew the compensation as ‘giving criminals ex-gratia is an unpardonable crime in itself’.
- After over 4 months, 72 companies of security forces withdrawn by Centre from Jammu and Kashmir: The decision was reportedly taken after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with government officials.
- China says it helped India and Pakistan defuse tensions during conflict this year: Though Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi did not specify which conflict he was talking about, he was perhaps referring to the Pulwama attack in February.
- Citizenship Act is against people, religion; won’t implement it in Madhya Pradesh, says Kamal Nath: Nath said what was ‘not written’ in the citizenship law was more significant than what was written in it.
- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro says he briefly lost memory after a fall, was admitted to hospital: The president was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasília and kept under observation. He was released on Tuesday.
- Tibetans have power of truth, China has power of guns, says Dalai Lama: The spiritual leader said that the Chinese Buddhist population was slowly beginning to realise that the ‘kind of Buddhism we [Tibetans] practice is true’.
- Pakistan rejects US report calling it a violator of religious freedom, points at India instead: The Pakistan Foreign Office questioned India’s omission from the list, alleging that New Delhi was the ‘biggest violator of religious freedom’.
- Former Madras High Court judge denies joining BJP in July: Jaichandren said that he was completely surprised when, at the meeting, he was invited to become a BJP member.