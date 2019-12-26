In photos: Crowds gather to see rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse across Asia
The sun appears as a ring, or annulus, around the moon during this astronomical phenomenon.
Parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka on Thursday witnessed an annular solar eclipse, in which the moon is not close enough to the earth to completely obscure the sun and leaves a thin ring of the solar disc visible.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that though he could not witness the solar eclipse due to the cloud cover in Delhi, he managed to catch a glimpse of it in Kozhikode through a live stream.
Depending on weather conditions, this year’s astronomical phenomenon will be visible from the Middle East across southern India and Southeast Asia before ending over the northern Pacific. Skywatchers from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India and Singapore were treated to the rare eclipse.