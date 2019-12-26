Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday blamed the Congress for the protests against the amendments to the Citizenship Act. He also claimed that it was time for the people of Delhi to punish the Congress, in apparent reference to the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. The Election Commission might announce dates later today.

Shah claimed that the Congress and opposition parties did not debate the matter properly in Parliament but created confusion and fear outside. “By misleading people on the CAA, the opposition spoiled the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi,” Shah said while speaking at an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority.

He also claimed that the “tukde-tukde” gang was responsible for the protests. “Tukde-tukde gang” is a term used to target people the BJP and its supporters allege are out to balkanise India.

LIVE: HM Shri @AmitShah lays the foundation stone of Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub in New Delhi. https://t.co/tO8B9z5bNG — BJP (@BJP4India) December 26, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah: Congress party ke netritva me tukde-tukde gang jo Dilli ke ashanti ke liye zimmedar hai, isko dand dene ka samay aa gya hai. Dilli ki janata ne dand dena chahiye. (2/2) https://t.co/fIw1D1dixB — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019

There have been massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens in the country over the last two weeks, resulting in the deaths of at least 24 people. The Citizenship Amendment Act, passed by Parliament on December 11, seeks to provide citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. However, it exempts Muslims from its purview.

In Delhi, thousands of people were detained as protests raged last week. Internet services were suspended for brief periods and hundreds of people, many of them students, were injured in clashes with the police.