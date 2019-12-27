Television actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his home in Pali Hill, Mumbai, on Thursday night. He was 37. The police have found a suicide note and have begun further investigations, ANI reported. The actor was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Punjabi has acted in several shows such as Ishq Mein Marjawan, Kasam Se, Dekho Mahar Pyaar Se, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Hum Tum. He had acted in movies such as Lakshya, Kaal and Salaam-e-Ishq and has also participated in several reality shows.

Punjabi is survived by his wife Audrey Dolhen and three-year-old son.

Mumbai: Television actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Pali Hill residence. Police has found a suicide note at his residence. Accidental Death Report (ADR) filed, further investigation underway — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

Actor Karanvir Bohra shared the news on social media platform Instagram with a heartfelt note. “Ur [Your] demise has shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in denial,” Bohra wrote. “I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead [led] your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity.”

Several other actors also took to social media to express their shock. Here are some other reactions:

I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi pic.twitter.com/GZxdgp5t3A — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) December 27, 2019

Shocked and saddened to wake up to the news of the demise of actor @PunjabiKushal Had recently shot with him for a forthcoming film! RIP #kushal — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 27, 2019