A question paper asking political science students in Madhya Pradesh to explain the difference between “extremists” and “revolutionary terrorists” has created a controversy, ANI reported on Friday. The Congress government has ordered a probe in the matter.

Students and the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders termed the use of “revolutionary terrorists” as an insult to the country’s freedom fighters.

“Describe the activities of a revolutionary terrorist,” said the question in a paper set for third semester students of Gwalior’s Guna Post Graduate College on December 20. “What is the difference between extremists and revolutionary terrorists?”

The college is affiliated to Jiwaji University. A week after the exams, students asked the university authorities to remove the question, The Indian Express reported.

PG College Principal BK Tiwari said they had no role in the question paper as it was set by the university. He said the envelope was opened only minutes before giving the students the question paper.

University Public Relations Officer KS Gurjar told the newspaper that a showcause notice has been served to the registrar who set the question paper. He has been asked to give an explanation within 24 hours, after which the university will decide on the action to be taken against him.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was deeply hurt by the incident and demanded strict action against the guilty. “Are revolutionaries being taught or understood as terrorists in MP?” the BJP leader asked. “If you can’t respect them, at least don’t insult them.”

State Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari ordered a probe and termed the incident as a “negligence”. “The report will come in three days,” he added. “Strict action will be taken against those responsible”.

He attacked the BJP, and said they have no moral right to question their party. “Congress has always accorded the highest respect to the revolutionaries and shown terrorists their place,” Patwari said.