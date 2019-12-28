The big news: Adityanath says ‘rioters shocked into silence’ by UP Police, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The BJP challenged Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Citizenship Act-NPR, and a JDU leader tendered his resignation over Nitish Kumar’s stand.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Adityanath justifies police crackdown in UP, says everyone has been silenced: The chief minister’s office in a tweet said it was a ‘shining example’ of how violent protests should be handled.
- Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi to show any provision in Citizenship Amendment Act that takes away citizenship: Shah’s Cabinet colleague Prakash Javadekar alleged Rahul Gandhi was spreading misinformation about the National Population Register, and called him “liar of the year”.
- JDU minority cell leader tenders resignation over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA: The BJP ally said it cannot support NPR until Centre disavows its link with NRC.
- Kerala is not planning to build detention centres for foreigners, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Vijayan rejected a report in ‘The Hindu’, and claimed that some people were conspiring against his government by citing the work done by previous administrations.
- Armed forces have utmost respect for human rights, driven by ‘insaniyat, sharafat’: Army chief: This came a day after Bipin Rawat was criticised for making remarks about the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- Ten infants die in Kota hospital in two days, chief minister sends investigation team: At least 77 children have died in Jay Kay Lon Hospital this month.
- 4G mobile internet services restored in Kargil after 145 days: However, mobile internet connectivity remains blocked in the Kashmir Valley.
- Rajnath Singh pulls out of event in Chennai to honour #MeToo accused Vairamuthu: The lyricist was scheduled to receive an honorary doctorate from SRM Institute of Science and Technology at a ceremony on Saturday.
- Gujarat High Court upholds death penalty for man who raped and killed three-year-old Surat girl: The child went missing from her home in Godadara on October 14, 2018. Her body was found in the convict’s apartment the following day.
- Cold spell persists across North India, Delhiites face season’s worst at 4.2 degrees Celsius: Minimum temperatures in J&K and Ladakh were way below the freezing point. The Drass belt of Kargil district recorded a minimum of -30.2 degrees Celsius.