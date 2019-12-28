A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Adityanath justifies police crackdown in UP, says everyone has been silenced: The chief minister’s office in a tweet said it was a ‘shining example’ of how violent protests should be handled.
  2. Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi to show any provision in Citizenship Amendment Act that takes away citizenship: Shah’s Cabinet colleague Prakash Javadekar alleged Rahul Gandhi was spreading misinformation about the National Population Register, and called him “liar of the year”.
  3. JDU minority cell leader tenders resignation over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA: The BJP ally said it cannot support NPR until Centre disavows its link with NRC.
  4. Kerala is not planning to build detention centres for foreigners, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Vijayan rejected a report in ‘The Hindu’, and claimed that some people were conspiring against his government by citing the work done by previous administrations.
  5. Armed forces have utmost respect for human rights, driven by ‘insaniyat, sharafat’: Army chief: This came a day after Bipin Rawat was criticised for making remarks about the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.  
  6. Ten infants die in Kota hospital in two days, chief minister sends investigation team: At least 77 children have died in Jay Kay Lon Hospital this month.
  7. 4G mobile internet services restored in Kargil after 145 days: However, mobile internet connectivity remains blocked in the Kashmir Valley.
  8. Rajnath Singh pulls out of event in Chennai to honour #MeToo accused Vairamuthu: The lyricist was scheduled to receive an honorary doctorate from SRM Institute of Science and Technology at a ceremony on Saturday.
  9. Gujarat High Court upholds death penalty for man who raped and killed three-year-old Surat girl: The child went missing from her home in Godadara on October 14, 2018. Her body was found in the convict’s apartment the following day.
  10. Cold spell persists across North India, Delhiites face season’s worst at 4.2 degrees Celsius: Minimum temperatures in J&K and Ladakh were way below the freezing point. The Drass belt of Kargil district recorded a minimum of -30.2 degrees Celsius.   