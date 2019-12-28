Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday ordered an inquiry after a video of policemen beating a young boy in Damoh district has been shared widely on social media, PTI reported.

“A video of beating an innocent boy in Damoh has come to my notice,” Nath tweeted. “The police administration has been ordered the investigation in this entire case.”

In the video, the policemen in plainclothes are seen thrashing the boy with slippers and sticks while their colleagues in uniform are sitting and witnessing the incident unfold. The boy later cries in pain and asks for their forgiveness.

“Instructions have also been issued to take strict action against the culprits found after the investigation,” he said in another tweet. “Such cruel incidents cannot be tolerated nor can culprits involved in them be spared.”

It is not clear why the policemen were beating up the boy. The video was reportedly shot on December 9 at Damoh’s Kotwali police station.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh told PTI the constables in the video have been identified as Mahesh Yadav and Sanjay Pathak. He added they are investigating the matter.

