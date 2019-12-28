The big news: Priyanka Gandhi claims UP Police manhandled her, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Police register case against thousands of AMU students for violence, and northern states grapple with coldest winter in decades.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Priyanka Gandhi alleges police manhandled her on her way to meet arrested man’s family: The Congress leader said she was stopped thrice in Lucknow, first in her vehicle, then while walking, and again on a two-wheeler.
- Police register case against 10,000 unidentified students in December 15 violence at AMU: However, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhary said that a case was registered against 1,000, not 10,000 students.
- At 2.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season’s lowest temperature: The weather department in its forecast said the minimum temperature in the national Capital may slip further in the next few days.
- Meerut police officer caught on camera telling anti-CAA protestors to go to Pakistan: Adityanath has justified the crackdown in UP, and victims have narrated incidents of police brutality in Lucknow, Mangaluru.
- Editors Guild condemns BJP IT Cell head’s ‘McCarthyist’ social media poll against Rajdeep Sardesai: Amit Malviya had put up a poll on Friday on his Twitter account, asking whether Sardesai should handle public relations for the Islamic State terrorist group.
- ‘Mind your own business,’ P Chidambaram tells Army chief Bipin Rawat: The former defence minister said that it is a disgrace that the BJP government is now using Army officials to oppose students who protest peacefully.
- UN passes resolution condemning Myanmar’s human rights abuses against the Rohingya: The resolution demanded that Myanmar create conditions for the safe and voluntary return of all Rohingya refugees to the country.
- Finance minister bans levy of Merchant Discount Rate by businesses with turnover of over Rs 50 crore: MDR on debit cards is the amount that a merchant has to pay to his service providers when a consumer swipes her card on the merchant’s point-of-sales terminal.
- ‘Our culture teaches us to keep critics close’, says Kejriwal on BJP ‘chargesheet’ against AAP rule: The Delhi chief minister said his government will implement any good suggestions contained in the BJP’s ‘chargesheet’.
- At least 90 killed, 100 injured in bomb attack in Mogadishu: The dead included many students and two Turkish citizens.