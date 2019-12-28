A look at the headlines right now:

Priyanka Gandhi alleges police manhandled her on her way to meet arrested man’s family: The Congress leader said she was stopped thrice in Lucknow, first in her vehicle, then while walking, and again on a two-wheeler. Police register case against 10,000 unidentified students in December 15 violence at AMU: However, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhary said that a case was registered against 1,000, not 10,000 students. At 2.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season’s lowest temperature: The weather department in its forecast said the minimum temperature in the national Capital may slip further in the next few days. Meerut police officer caught on camera telling anti-CAA protestors to go to Pakistan: Adityanath has justified the crackdown in UP, and victims have narrated incidents of police brutality in Lucknow, Mangaluru. Editors Guild condemns BJP IT Cell head’s ‘McCarthyist’ social media poll against Rajdeep Sardesai: Amit Malviya had put up a poll on Friday on his Twitter account, asking whether Sardesai should handle public relations for the Islamic State terrorist group. ‘Mind your own business,’ P Chidambaram tells Army chief Bipin Rawat: The former defence minister said that it is a disgrace that the BJP government is now using Army officials to oppose students who protest peacefully. UN passes resolution condemning Myanmar’s human rights abuses against the Rohingya: The resolution demanded that Myanmar create conditions for the safe and voluntary return of all Rohingya refugees to the country. Finance minister bans levy of Merchant Discount Rate by businesses with turnover of over Rs 50 crore: MDR on debit cards is the amount that a merchant has to pay to his service providers when a consumer swipes her card on the merchant’s point-of-sales terminal. ‘Our culture teaches us to keep critics close’, says Kejriwal on BJP ‘chargesheet’ against AAP rule: The Delhi chief minister said his government will implement any good suggestions contained in the BJP’s ‘chargesheet’. At least 90 killed, 100 injured in bomb attack in Mogadishu: The dead included many students and two Turkish citizens.