The big news: Indian youth hate anarchy, Narendra Modi says in Mann Ki Baat, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Hemant Soren to take charge as Jharkhand CM soon, and law minister RS Prasada claimed Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR were not connected.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi says today’s youth abhor casteism, nepotism and instability: The prime minister’s remarks came as protests broke out in campuses across the nation against the Citizenship Amendment Act earlier this month.
- Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand today: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi, and several chief ministers are expected to attend the event.
- Law Minister RS Prasad claims Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR are not connected: The Union minister added that the National Population Register was the usual count of residents and had ‘nothing to do with citizens’.
- Only those who agree to say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ will be allowed to live in India, says Union minister: Dharmendra Pradhan asked if we were going to make India ‘a dharamshala where anyone can roam freely’ while criticising people opposing the Citizenship Act.
- Five detained for drawing rangolis to protest against Citizenship Act in Chennai, later released: Two lawyers who reached the police station after the incident were also reportedly detained for a brief period of time.
- BSP chief Mayawati suspends MLA a day after she supports Citizenship Act: BSP MLA Ramabai Parihar had on Saturday evening congratulated the BJP for introducing the legislation.
- FIR against six policemen for 20-year-old’s death in Bijnor during Citizenship Act protests: Four days after the incident, the police had claimed that a constable shot Mohammad Suleman in ‘self-defence’ during the protests.
- Pejavar Mutt head Vishwesha Teertha Swami dies at 88: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among several leaders who paid their tributes to the religious leader.
- If Rahul Gandhi loves infiltrators, let him take them to Italy, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh: The minister claimed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had brought up the amendments to the citizenship law but did not follow through.
- Priyanka Gandhi alleges police manhandled her on her way to meet arrested man’s family: The Congress leader said she was stopped thrice in Lucknow, first in her vehicle, then while walking, and again on a two-wheeler.