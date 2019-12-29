A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi says today’s youth abhor casteism, nepotism and instability: The prime minister’s remarks came as protests broke out in campuses across the nation against the Citizenship Amendment Act earlier this month.

Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand today: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi, and several chief ministers are expected to attend the event. Law Minister RS Prasad claims Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR are not connected: The Union minister added that the National Population Register was the usual count of residents and had ‘nothing to do with citizens’.

Only those who agree to say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ will be allowed to live in India, says Union minister: Dharmendra Pradhan asked if we were going to make India ‘a dharamshala where anyone can roam freely’ while criticising people opposing the Citizenship Act.

Five detained for drawing rangolis to protest against Citizenship Act in Chennai, later released: Two lawyers who reached the police station after the incident were also reportedly detained for a brief period of time.

BSP chief Mayawati suspends MLA a day after she supports Citizenship Act: BSP MLA Ramabai Parihar had on Saturday evening congratulated the BJP for introducing the legislation.

FIR against six policemen for 20-year-old’s death in Bijnor during Citizenship Act protests: Four days after the incident, the police had claimed that a constable shot Mohammad Suleman in ‘self-defence’ during the protests.

Pejavar Mutt head Vishwesha Teertha Swami dies at 88: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among several leaders who paid their tributes to the religious leader.

If Rahul Gandhi loves infiltrators, let him take them to Italy, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh: The minister claimed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had brought up the amendments to the citizenship law but did not follow through. Priyanka Gandhi alleges police manhandled her on her way to meet arrested man’s family: The Congress leader said she was stopped thrice in Lucknow, first in her vehicle, then while walking, and again on a two-wheeler.