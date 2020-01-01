A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Rajasthan government committee clears Kota hospital of lapses after the deaths of infants: Meanwhile, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office directed the BJP to politicise the matter.
  2. ‘We keep ourselves away from politics,’ says Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat: He added that the armed forces acted according to the central government’s directives.
  3. Congress, AAP responsible for violence in Delhi during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, claims Prakash Javadekar: The two parties must apologise to the people of Delhi, the Union minister said.  
  4. Armed forces need to pay more attention to China, says new Army chief MM Naravane: By maintaining peace and tranquility along the borders, we will be able to set the stage for an eventual solution, he added.
  5. Non-subsidised LPG to become costlier by Rs 19 per cylinder; jet fuel rates go up by 2.6%: In Delhi, the rates increased by about Rs 19 per cylinder to Rs 714, while it went up Rs 19.5 in Mumbai to Rs 684.5.
  6. Assam tourism board chief days Rs 1,000 crore loss expected due to Citizenship Act protests: Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairperson Jayanta Malla Baruah anticipated that the situation will improve by February.
  7. Banks can use Vijay Mallya’s movable assets to recover debt, rules Mumbai special court: The court stayed the order till January 18 to allow the fugitive businessman to appeal to the Bombay High Court.
  8. Hundreds of protestors take mass pledge to oppose Citizenship Act at Delhi’s India Gate: The demonstrations led to traffic jams and the closure of five metro stations around the area for an hour.
  9. State Assemblies have own privileges, says Pinarayi Vijayan after criticism of Kerala’s CAA resolution: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reiterated that state governments have the ‘constitutional duty’ of implementing the laws passed by Parliament.
  10. At least seven dead, two missing in Australia as bushfires ravage parts of New South Wales: Emergency services confirmed that 176 homes were destroyed in the South Coast region with the number expected to increase.