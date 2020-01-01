The big news: Kota hospital, where 100 infants have died, exonerated, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: General Bipin Rawat said the Army keeps itself away from politics, and BJP blamed Congress and for violence in Delhi during anti-CAA protests.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajasthan government committee clears Kota hospital of lapses after the deaths of infants: Meanwhile, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office directed the BJP to politicise the matter.
- ‘We keep ourselves away from politics,’ says Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat: He added that the armed forces acted according to the central government’s directives.
- Congress, AAP responsible for violence in Delhi during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, claims Prakash Javadekar: The two parties must apologise to the people of Delhi, the Union minister said.
- Armed forces need to pay more attention to China, says new Army chief MM Naravane: By maintaining peace and tranquility along the borders, we will be able to set the stage for an eventual solution, he added.
- Non-subsidised LPG to become costlier by Rs 19 per cylinder; jet fuel rates go up by 2.6%: In Delhi, the rates increased by about Rs 19 per cylinder to Rs 714, while it went up Rs 19.5 in Mumbai to Rs 684.5.
- Assam tourism board chief days Rs 1,000 crore loss expected due to Citizenship Act protests: Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairperson Jayanta Malla Baruah anticipated that the situation will improve by February.
- Banks can use Vijay Mallya’s movable assets to recover debt, rules Mumbai special court: The court stayed the order till January 18 to allow the fugitive businessman to appeal to the Bombay High Court.
- Hundreds of protestors take mass pledge to oppose Citizenship Act at Delhi’s India Gate: The demonstrations led to traffic jams and the closure of five metro stations around the area for an hour.
- State Assemblies have own privileges, says Pinarayi Vijayan after criticism of Kerala’s CAA resolution: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reiterated that state governments have the ‘constitutional duty’ of implementing the laws passed by Parliament.
- At least seven dead, two missing in Australia as bushfires ravage parts of New South Wales: Emergency services confirmed that 176 homes were destroyed in the South Coast region with the number expected to increase.