The big news: Modi tells CAA protestors to talk about Pakistan’s atrocities, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India assured other countries CAA would not alter Constitution, and two Nobel winners urged Centre to rethink NRC and amended citizenship law.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Citizenship Act protestors need to expose activities of Pakistan, not oppose Indian Parliament, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Karnataka.
- India told other countries that CAA does not alter Constitution, says Ministry of External Affairs: The ministry’s spokesperson said India’s missions across the world had been instructed to share information on the amended law with the host governments.
- Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo call for a rethink on NRC, Citizenship Act: The CAA and the NRC introduce ‘meddlesome officialdom into a question as fundamental to people’s lives as citizenship’, they said in an article.
- Calling Faiz’s poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ anti-Hindu is absurd, says Javed Akhtar, criticises IIT-Kanpur: The institution has set up an inquiry committee to decide if the poem offends Hindu sentiments.
- Man dead for six years booked by UP Police, 90-year-olds on list of troublemakers: Meanwhile, an activist couple and 56 others in Varanasi were granted bail two weeks after being detained.
- Gross GST collection for December crossed Rs 1 lakh crore: The gross GST revenue for December showed a growth of 16% from its December 2018 figure, the finance ministry said.
- At least 21 killed in floods due to heavy rain in Indonesia, tens of thousands evacuated: The natural disaster has been marked as the worst flooding since 2013 when dozens were killed due to monsoon rainfall.
- Mayawati criticises Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi for their silence over Kota infant deaths: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister criticised the two leaders and said they were unable to ‘understand the sorrow of the mothers despite being women’.
- Marginal respite from cold spell in North India, over 20 trains delayed due to low visibility: Authorities have extended the school holidays till January 5 in Patna.
- Passport officer rapped in Ambala for seeking nationality certificate from sisters who ‘looked Nepali’: The Ambala deputy commissioner told the passport officer to continue the process after verification of the prescribed and required documents.