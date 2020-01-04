The Samajwadi Party on Friday promised to provide pension to the kin of people jailed or killed during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh, Hindustan Times reported.

“If our party comes to power at the Centre and in UP, they [protestors] will be given pension as they have struggled to save the Constitution and the democracy,” Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary told reporters in Lucknow. He added that the party would protect anyone who seeks refuge.

Chaudhary also criticised state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Swatantra Dev Singh for asking Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav to go to Pakistan to understand the situation of Hindus there. Chaudhary said the Narendra Modi government was trying to divert people’s attention from real problems by telling its critics to “go to Pakistan”.

Samajwadi Party has no sympathy for the police: BJP

State Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma lashed out at the Samajwadi Party, India Today reported. “When the Samajwadi Party was in power, it tried to withdraw cases against those involved in terror activities,” Sharma said. “More than 60 policemen sustained injuries during the anti-CAA protests but the Opposition parties have no sympathy towards our policemen, who risked their lives to control the situation.”

He claimed that the Opposition did not protest even when protestors tried to set policemen ablaze in Meerut. Sharma accused Yadav and his party of “standing with the rioters” who attacked the police and damaged public property.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have been accused of using excessive force against people protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act. At least 19 people were killed during last month’s demonstrations. The police have also been accused of detaining and torturing minors.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, approved by Parliament on December 11, provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims.