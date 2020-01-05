A look at the headlines right now:

Aaditya Thackeray gets environment, tourism, Ajit Pawar given finance in Maharashtra Cabinet: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat was given the revenue department, and minority affairs went to Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik. US will bomb 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans, warns Donald Trump: Thousands attended Iranian general Qasem Soleimani’s funeral procession, where chants of ‘death to America’ heard. NPR in Bihar from May 15 to 28, says Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi: Modi’s remarks were countered by Industries Minister and JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak, who said he was not informed about any such decision. India should press Pakistan to arrest Nankana Sahib culprits immediately, says Sonia Gandhi: Gandhi also urged the Centre to immediately raise the matter with Pakistani officials and ensure that the safety of pilgrims is maintained. Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says government could have been more sensitive about Kota deaths: Pilot added that instead of talking about the past, his government should focus on the present and fix responsibility for the deaths. Bhim Army chief extremely unwell, being denied medical care in prison, alleges his doctor: Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti tweeted on Friday, claiming Chandrashekhar Azad needed urgent treatment at AIIMS. India all-rounder Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket: The Baroda cricketer made his debut as a 19-year-old, in Adelaide against Australia in December 2003. Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar, says victims accused police of ‘reign of terror’: The Congress leader claimed that the police entered a madrassa in Muzaffarnagar for no reason and beat up the teacher and his students. ‘This shows the need for CAA,’ says BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi on Nankana Sahib violence: Union ministers, and Congress leaders condemned the attack on the Pakistan gurdwara. Withdraw Savarkar booklet published by Seva Dal, NCP tells Congress: The booklet, published recently in Madhya Pradesh, claimed the Hindutva ideologue was in a physical relationship with Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.