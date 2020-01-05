The big news: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets finance in Maharashtra Cabinet, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: US President Donald Trump warns of attacks if Iran strikes Americans, and Bihar to start population register work in May.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Aaditya Thackeray gets environment, tourism, Ajit Pawar given finance in Maharashtra Cabinet: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat was given the revenue department, and minority affairs went to Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik.
- US will bomb 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans, warns Donald Trump: Thousands attended Iranian general Qasem Soleimani’s funeral procession, where chants of ‘death to America’ heard.
- NPR in Bihar from May 15 to 28, says Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi: Modi’s remarks were countered by Industries Minister and JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak, who said he was not informed about any such decision.
- India should press Pakistan to arrest Nankana Sahib culprits immediately, says Sonia Gandhi: Gandhi also urged the Centre to immediately raise the matter with Pakistani officials and ensure that the safety of pilgrims is maintained.
- Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says government could have been more sensitive about Kota deaths: Pilot added that instead of talking about the past, his government should focus on the present and fix responsibility for the deaths.
- Bhim Army chief extremely unwell, being denied medical care in prison, alleges his doctor: Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti tweeted on Friday, claiming Chandrashekhar Azad needed urgent treatment at AIIMS.
- India all-rounder Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket: The Baroda cricketer made his debut as a 19-year-old, in Adelaide against Australia in December 2003.
- Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar, says victims accused police of ‘reign of terror’: The Congress leader claimed that the police entered a madrassa in Muzaffarnagar for no reason and beat up the teacher and his students.
- ‘This shows the need for CAA,’ says BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi on Nankana Sahib violence: Union ministers, and Congress leaders condemned the attack on the Pakistan gurdwara.
- Withdraw Savarkar booklet published by Seva Dal, NCP tells Congress: The booklet, published recently in Madhya Pradesh, claimed the Hindutva ideologue was in a physical relationship with Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.