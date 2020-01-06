The Assam Police have filed a first information report against a superintendent of police for allegedly sexually harassing another officer’s teenage daughter, The Hindustan Times reported on Monday.

The police said the incident occurred during a New Year’s Eve party at the SP’s official residence. The SP allegedly sexually assaulted the minor in an inebriated state inside a room in his bungalow. The 13-year-old’s mother, who is also a senior police officer, had filed a complaint against the Indian Police Service official.

“We registered a case on January 3 under Section 354 [assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty] of the IPC [Indian Penal Code] and Section 10 [aggravated sexual assault] of the POCSO [Protection of Children from Sexual Offences] Act,” Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of the All Women Police Station in Guwahati said.

Assam Director General of Police BJ Mahanta confirmed the case against the SP and said that “there is the law and everything will proceed as per the law”, The Indian Express reported.

The minor’s statement has reportedly been taken down but it is unclear whether the accused has been questioned yet.