Around 10 people were injured in a clash between the workers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and National Students Union of India – the two youth wings of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Congress – in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, reported ANI.

Violence erupted when NSUI members were protesting near the ABVP office against Sunday’s mob attack at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University. The Ahmedabad Police eventually resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

NSUI’s Nikhil Savani, who was hit on his head with a rod, has been reportedly hospitalised. Videos shared on social media, showed Savani bleeding after being attacked. Cadres of the ABVP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha have been accused of perpetrating the violence.

Watch how the head of Ahmedabad ABVP and BYJM cadre hit NSUI's Nikhil Savani on his HEAD WITH AN IRON ROD. He is badly injured and hospitalized.



Other ABVP cadre also attack NSUI members right in front of the cops!



Fascism in action in Gujarat 😠pic.twitter.com/fhOAHXbwQW — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) January 7, 2020

Anger over the mob attack on students and teachers spread to several college campuses in India as well as to some universities abroad.

On January 5, a mob, allegedly comprising ABVP members armed with sticks and hammers, attacked students at hostels in JNU. At least 34 people, including faculty members, were injured in the violence. Later, a group of right-wing activists sloganeering outside the university’s main gate heckled, abused and threatened several journalists who were reporting on the violence. Several eye-witness accounts and videos indicated that in most places, police personnel present at JNU did almost nothing to stop the violence and, in fact, allowed armed and masked goons to exit the university without apprehending them.

Members of ABVP, however, blamed the violence on “Naxals” and leftist students. However, Scroll.in traced back WhatsApp messages planning the attack on JNU students – as well as celebrating it – to ABVP activists.