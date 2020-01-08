A look at the headlines right now:

‘All is well’, says Trump after Iran launches missile attack on 2 Iraq airbases used by US forces: The attack is in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, said Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Deepika Padukone visits JNU campus to express solidarity during protest: However, the actor did not address the crowd. Ten trade unions observe nationwide shutdown against government policies: Public banking services are expected to be hit on Wednesday. UP government gets HC notice on claim that crackdown during CAA protests breached constitutional values: A Bombay High Court advocate wrote to the Allahabad High Court, referring to newspaper reports about police firing on madrassa students in Muzaffarnagar. Activist Sadaf Jafar alleges torture, abuse in police custody: The Congress worker along with retired IPS officer SR Darapuri walked out of jail on Tuesday, three days after getting bail. All four convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape case to be hanged on January 22, death warrants issued: The convicts’ lawyer said a curative petition will be filed in the Supreme Court, and claimed that unbiased inquiry was not done in the case. JNU Students’ Union president denies role in alleged vandalism, claims story made up by university: Aishe Ghosh said that though the police had filed two FIRs against her, they cannot take action as she did not take part in any violence. Delhi Police ask witnesses to come forward with information on mob attack in JNU: Meanwhile, JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar called Sunday’s violence at the university “unfortunate”, and asked students to return to the campus. Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter alleges she was prevented from visiting grandfather’s grave: Iltija Mufti claimed that her own security personnel manhandled her, and demanded that her cover be withdrawn. Supreme Court names nine-judge bench to examine matters related to women’s entry into Sabarimala temple: The court had announced on Monday that a nine-judge bench will start hearings on January 13.