Top news: Sensex begins day by slumping 400 points as Iran launches ‘fierce revenge’ on US
The biggest stories of the day.
The BSE Sensex slumped nearly 400 points in early trade on Wednesday as global markets reacted to the news of Iran attacking at least two airbases housing US troops in Iraq with ballistic missiles. The index later recovered, and was down 105 points at 10.20 am.
Two women lawyers were allegedly evicted from their rented home in Delhi after members of a campaign led by Home Minister Amit Shah saw a poster opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act hanging outside their balcony on Sunday. The mob attacked their house the moment Shah left the door-to-door campaign he was leading in Lajpat Nagar to mobilise support for the law, the women claimed.
Live updates
JNU violence: Chidambaram demands vice chancellor’s resignation, asks him to ‘follow his own advice’
Congress leader P Chidambaram is the latest to join the bandwagon demanding the resignation of Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. On Wednesday morning, he asked Kumar to “follow his own advice” and quit the post over the January 5 mob attack.
Mumbai beef trader attacked by cow vigilantes in 2014 gets refugee status in Canada
A Muslim beef trader from Mumbai has been granted refugee status in Canada as the country’s Immigration and Refugee Board noted that the man had a “subjective fear of persecution in India as a Muslim” and as someone involved in the industry in India, Mumbai Mirror reported on Wednesday.
Bharat bandh: Rahul Gandhi lends support to trade unions; some vandalism reported in Bengal
A nationwide shutdown called by 10 trade unions against government policies hit normal life in some parts of West Bengal and Kerala on Wednesday morning. The “Bharat bandh” received support from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who claimed the Centre’s “anti-people and anti-labour” policies had created catastrophic unemployment.
‘Under what authority are you collecting money?’: Karnataka HC raps Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation to disclose how much money it has collected for its Cauvery Calling campaign, Live Law reported. The bench, led by Chief Justice Abhay Oka, was hearing a petition filed against the foundation for collecting money from farmers to fund the initiative.
Centre moves Supreme Court to seek transfer of all anti-CAA pleas from High Courts
The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court to seek the transfer of various petitions challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act from the High Courts to the top court, PTI reported. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea on Friday.
Iran-US conflict: As tensions mount in West Asia, India advises citizens to avoid travel to Iraq
India on Wednesday advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq in the wake of an attack by Iran on two airbases housing American troops in the country, PTI reported. The Ministry of External Affairs also advised Indians in Iraq to stay alert and avoid travel within the country.
Delhi: Two women evicted after Amit Shah-led CAA campaign turns into angry mob
Two women lawyers were allegedly evicted from their rented home in Delhi after members of a campaign led by Home Minister Amit Shah saw a poster opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act hanging outside their balcony on Sunday. The mob attacked their house the moment Shah left the door-to-door campaign he was leading in Lajpat Nagar to mobilise support for the law, the women claimed.
Amartya Sen says he is appalled by violence against students at JNU
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Tuesday said he was appalled by the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University. The economist also condemned the delay by the university administration and the police in bringing the situation under control.
‘All is well’, says Trump after Iran launches missile attack on 2 Iraq airbases used by US forces
Iran targeted at least two airbases housing US troops in Iraq with over a dozen ballistic missiles on Wednesday, reported BBC. It is still unclear if there have been any casualties at the two sites in Irbil and Al-Asad. However, Trump said, “all is well”, and that he would make a statement later. He tweeted that assessment of casualties and damages was underway.
In early trade, the BSE Sensex slumped nearly 400 points as global markets reacted to the news. The index later recovered, and was down 105 points at 10.20 am.
Citizenship Act protests: Activist Sadaf Jafar alleges torture, abuse in UP police custody
Congress worker and activist Sadaf Jafar on Tuesday alleged that she suffered abuse and torture in police custody after she walked out of jail. Jafar and retired Indian Police Service officer SR Darapuri, both arrested in connection with protests against the amended citizenship law in Lucknow on December 19, were granted bail on January 4. However, the two were released only three days later after formalities were completed.
CAA protests: UP government gets HC notice on claim that crackdown breached constitutional values
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, based on an email by a Mumbai-based lawyer, alleging that the situation in the state during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act was “antithetical to core constitutional values”.
JNU violence: Deepika Padukone visits campus to express solidarity during protest
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a masked mob on Sunday, PTI reported. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has been accused of carrying out the attack.