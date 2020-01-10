Industrial production rose by 1.8% in the month of November, data the government released on Friday showed. In October, industrial output had grown by just 0.2%.

The mining sector grew by 1.7%, manufacturing by 2.7%, while electricity declined by 5% in November 2019, compared to November 2018, the data showed. The cumulative expansion in these three sectors from April 2019 to November 2019 was -0.1%, 0.9% and 0.8%, the government said.

The data showed that 13 out of 23 industry groups registered positive growth in November 2019. Of these, the group “manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials” showed the highest positive growth of 23.2%. On the other hand, the industry group “other manufacturing” registered the highest negative growth of minus 13.5%. The manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi trailers fell by 12.6%.

The output of primary goods shrank by 0.3% in November 2019 compared to the same month in 2018, the government said. The production of capital goods fell by 8.6%, and that of infrastructure goods by 3.5%. Intermediate goods registered a growth of 17%, while consumer durables and non-durables recorded growth rates of minus 1.5% and (plus) 2%.