Citizenship Amendment Act comes into force: At least 26 people died in last month’s protests against the citizenship law, which excluded Muslims from its purview. SC asks J&K administration to review restrictions immediately, says ‘indefinite internet suspension is illegal’: The judges ordered the Union Territory administration to publish in the public domain all orders imposing restrictions so that they can be challenged in courts. United States declares new sanctions on Iranian officials and exports: The sanctions will cut off ‘billions of dollars’ of support to the Iranian regime, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. JNU Students’ Union leader Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as attackers by Delhi Police: The police alleged that Ghosh and several others attacked students at Periyar Hostel last week. Specific rooms were targeted at the hostel, they claimed. Meanwhile, India Today claimed in a sting that an ABVP member admitted on camera that he planned the attack. Raghuram Rajan says Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit inspires us to take stock of what’s truly at stake: However, Union minister Smriti Irani sought to know the actor’s political affiliation. In Videocon loan case, ED temporarily attaches Chanda Kochhar’s properties worth Rs 78 crore: The provisionally attached properties include her apartment in Mumbai and those belonging to a company owned by her husband, Deepak Kochhar. Industrial production recovers, grows by 1.8% in November, shows government data: The mining sector grew by 1.7%, manufacturing by 2.7% and electricity by minus 5% in November 2019, compared to the same month in 2018. Twelve people arrested in Seemapuri get bail, but have to meet Delhi Police to ‘have doubts removed’: The court said the accused should appear at Seemapuri Police Station on January 19, where the officer present would try to ‘remove the doubts about CAA’. Supreme Court stays NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairperson: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde observed that the tribunal’s decision to restore Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons may be an ‘adjudication error’.

Delhi HC reserves verdict on studio’s petition against trial court order on ‘Chhapaak’ credits: The judgement on Fox Star Studio’s plea will be announced on Saturday.