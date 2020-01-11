The big news: Mamata Banerjee asks Narendra Modi to reconsider CAA-NRC, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress demanded the rollback of the citizenship law and National Population Register, and eight were feared dead in a blast in Palghar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to rethink CAA-NRC even as protests continue in Kolkata: The West Bengal chief minister told protestors that the ‘CAA notification will remain on paper’. Trinamool Congress and the Left organised protests throughout the city against the prime minister and his government’s moves.
- CAA intends to divide Indians on religious lines, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Working Committee: The panel adopted a resolution demanding the rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act, and an end to the processing of updating National Population Register.
- At least eight feared dead in explosion at chemical factory in Palghar: At least five people were seriously injured.
- Kerala CM meets JNU student leader Aishe Ghosh, praises her for leading an ‘uncompromising fight’: Pinarayi Vijayan told Ghosh that the entire country was with the university students in their ‘fight for justice’.
- Amit Shah alleges Opposition’s falsehoods about Citizenship Act have caused anarchy in India: The Union home minister urged BJP workers to go from door to door to make people understand the provisions of the citizenship law.
- Zakir Naik claims Centre offered him safe passage in return for backing its Kashmir policies: The Islamist preacher said Indian Muslims supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act were giving up their ‘place in paradise’ in return for security.
- Aaditya Thackeray castigates BJP for campaigning about Citizenship Act in a school, says it is unacceptable: The BJP accused the Shiv Sena leader of of playing ‘dirty politics’, and said the citizenship law was ‘not a political thing’.
- After Iran admits to downing plane, Ukrainian president seeks punishment and compensation: The Ukrainian aircraft had crashed on Wednesday shortly after take-off, killing all 176 people on board.
- Indian Army’s allegiance is to the Constitution, says General MM Naravane: The Army chief said the principles of ‘justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution should guide us’.
- At least 10 killed as fire breaks out in bus after collision with truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district: Police said a DNA test will be conducted to identify passengers who dies because they were badly burnt.