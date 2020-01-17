A look at the headlines right now:

Bhim Army chief released, says no unconstitutional law will be enforced till he is alive: Chandrashekhar Azad said he will visit Ravidas Temple at 10 am and Jama Masjid at 1 pm on Friday. Major terror attack averted ahead of Republic Day, five JeM suspects arrested, say J&K police: Police said a huge batch of explosive material had been recovered.

India has camps to tackle radicalisation among people, says Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat: Rawat claimed that children as young as 10 or 12 were being radicalised and said they could ‘isolated in a gradual way’ in such camps. ‘Desperate measures to peddle allegations,’ says MEA on Pakistan’s attempt to raise Kashmir at UNSC: Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said China must reflect on the global consensus and refrain from taking such actions in future. India had claimed earlier in the day that Pakistan’s ‘alarmist scenario’ was rejected. Bru refugees from Mizoram to now permanently reside in Tripura as Centre inks new pact: Under the agreement, Rs 4 lakh will be provided to each Bru family. They will also get Rs 5,000 every month for two years, a plot of land in Tripura and ration. Jalees Ansari, convict in 1993 Mumbai blasts case, goes missing a day before his parole ends: Also known as ‘Dr Bomb’, Ansari is suspected to be involved in as many as 50 bomb blast cases across the country. Five more Kashmiri political leaders released from detention: They were Peoples Democratic Party leader Nizamuddin Bhat, and National Conference leaders Showkat Ganai, Salman Sagar, Altaf Kaloo and Mukhtar Bandh. Meanwhile, the Congress questioned the Centre on its plan to send 36 Union ministers for J&K visit.

Amazon is not doing India any favour by investing $1 billion, says Piyush Goyal: The Union minister told e-commerce entities not to find loopholes in Indian legislation and instead follow the letter and spirit of the law.

Amit Shah denies rift with JD(U), says Nitish Kumar will lead NDA into Assembly polls: The Union home minister urged the people of the state to support the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Trump impeachment proceedings move to US Senate, trial likely to begin on Tuesday: Last month, the US president was impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and for obstructing Congress.

