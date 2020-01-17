The big news: 2012 Delhi rape convicts to be executed on February 1, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: SC issued a notice to the Centre on a plea challenging NPR, and Amazon promised to create 1 million jobs by 2025 in India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts will be hanged on February 1 at 6 am, says Delhi court: But one of the convicts has moved the SC, claiming he was juvenile when crime was committed. Meanwhile, the woman’s mother said ‘people playing with daughter’s death for politics’.
- SC issues notice to Centre on plea challenging National Population Register: Meghalaya activists filed a PIL in Supreme Court, saying CAA is a ‘blatant design’ to divide tribals. Meanwhile, BJP leader JP Nadda challenged Rahul Gandhi to ‘speak 10 sentences about Citizenship Act’.
- Amazon promises to create 1 million jobs in India by 2025 day after Union minister snubs Jeff Bezos: Earlier this week, Bezos had promised that the e-commerce giant will invest $1 billion. Piyush Goyal said that this was ‘not a favour to India’.
- Bhim Army chief reads out Preamble at Jama Masjid before his deadline to leave Delhi expires: Chandrashekhar Azad told reporters that he was not violating any bail condition by visiting the mosque.
- Four more Jammu and Kashmir politicians released from house arrest: They were identified as Haji Abdul Rasheed, Nazir Ahmed Gurezi, Mohammad Abbas Wani and former minister Abdul Haq Khan, government officials said. Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was ‘ready to hold referendum in PoK, let people of Kashmir decide what they want’.
- BJP announces first list of 57 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections: The party has not yet fielded anyone against Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat.
- Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei defends armed forces on plane crash, calls Trump a clown: Khamenei, who gave his first Friday sermon in eight years, said his ‘heart burned’ for the victims of the crash.
- Supreme Court refuses to hear plea seeking Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi: The court asked the petitioner to make a representation to the central government instead.
- CBI books Adani Enterprises for alleged fraud in getting coal supply contract in 2010: The agency said that Adani Enterprises received the contract in violation of tender conditions.
- Court tells vlogger to remove YouTube video criticising a brand of coconut oil: The bench admitted that commercial speech is a fundamental right, but added that this right cannot be abused.