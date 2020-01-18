A look at the headlines right now:

In J&K, calls and SMS restored on prepaid mobiles; 153 websites can now be accessed on 2G in 12 districts: No news website was part of the ‘white-list’. After a week of differences, Congress and DMK call for calm, say will remain united: State Congress chief KS Alagiri met DMK President MK Stalin and said other leaders from the two parties need not air their views publicly.

Union ministers begin to trickle into J&K for Centre’s awareness bid, first batch reaches Srinagar: Over 30 ministers are expected to reach the state this month to educate locals about the Centre’s development measures and schemes.

Delhi gangrape convict’s claim that he was juvenile in 2012 to be heard by SC on Monday: Pawan Gupta’s claim was rejected by the Delhi High Court last month. Two convicted for raping minor in Delhi in 2013, court says child experienced ‘exceptional depravity’: The POCSO court said that the case had shaken the society’s ‘collective conscience’. Shirdi residents call for shutdown on Sunday after row over Saibaba’s birthplace but temple will remain open: The controversy began after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Pathri in Parbani district was the spiritual figure’s birthplace. Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Her husband Javed Akhtar was reportedly travelling in another car. Universities should not operate like assembly line production units, says CJI SA Bobde: He said universities should not be about ‘brick and mortar only’ and that some had become excessively commercial. NIA files case to look into police officer Davinder Singh, who was caught ferrying Hizbul militants: A case has reportedly been registered under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act. Kerala did a ‘disastrous thing’ by electing Rahul Gandhi, says historian Ramachandra Guha: Guha called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘self-made’ man with administrative experience.