The big news: J&K restores some 2G access, but no news sites on ‘whitelist’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress and DMK appeared to have resolved differences and called for calm, and the first batch of Union ministers reached Srinagar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- In J&K, calls and SMS restored on prepaid mobiles; 153 websites can now be accessed on 2G in 12 districts: No news website was part of the ‘white-list’.
- After a week of differences, Congress and DMK call for calm, say will remain united: State Congress chief KS Alagiri met DMK President MK Stalin and said other leaders from the two parties need not air their views publicly.
- Union ministers begin to trickle into J&K for Centre’s awareness bid, first batch reaches Srinagar: Over 30 ministers are expected to reach the state this month to educate locals about the Centre’s development measures and schemes.
- Delhi gangrape convict’s claim that he was juvenile in 2012 to be heard by SC on Monday: Pawan Gupta’s claim was rejected by the Delhi High Court last month.
- Two convicted for raping minor in Delhi in 2013, court says child experienced ‘exceptional depravity’: The POCSO court said that the case had shaken the society’s ‘collective conscience’.
- Shirdi residents call for shutdown on Sunday after row over Saibaba’s birthplace but temple will remain open: The controversy began after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Pathri in Parbani district was the spiritual figure’s birthplace.
- Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Her husband Javed Akhtar was reportedly travelling in another car.
- Universities should not operate like assembly line production units, says CJI SA Bobde: He said universities should not be about ‘brick and mortar only’ and that some had become excessively commercial.
- NIA files case to look into police officer Davinder Singh, who was caught ferrying Hizbul militants: A case has reportedly been registered under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act.
- Kerala did a ‘disastrous thing’ by electing Rahul Gandhi, says historian Ramachandra Guha: Guha called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘self-made’ man with administrative experience.