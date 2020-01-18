The Congress on Saturday announced its first list of candidates, with names for 54 out of 70 constituencies, for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Elections will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

Alka Lamba, a former Aam Aadmi Party leader who switched to Congress in October, has been fielded from the Chandni Chowk seat. Former Delhi minister Ashok Kumar Walia will contest from Krishna Nagar constituency.

Congress leader Lakshman Rawat will face Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Patparganj constituency. The party’s leader Poonam Azad, who is also the wife of Congress’ poll campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad, has been fielded from the Sangam Vihar seat.

However, the party has not fielded a candidate to contest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday had released its first list of 57 candidates. Announcing the list, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said that the party had so far fielded 11 Scheduled Caste candidates and four women. The saffron party has also not announced its candidate in the seat against Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party announced the names of its candidates for all 70 constituencies for the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday.