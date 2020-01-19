A look at the headlines right now:

Kerala governor demands report from government after citizenship law is challenged in Supreme Court: Arif Mohammad Khan told reporters that he would not remain a ‘mute spectator’. ‘Lungi-clad infiltrators’ and their supporters will be sent to Bangladesh, says Bengal BJP chief: On Saturday, Dilip Ghosh had lashed out at intellectuals and public figures in the state who are supporting the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says India’s Citizenship Amendment Act is unnecessary: In an interview to Gulf News, she denied that minority communities left her country because of persecution. Nirmala Sitharaman defends Citizenship Act, cites examples of Adnan Sami and Taslima Nasreen: Nasreen, a writer, is not an Indian citizen. She fled Bangladesh in 1994, and officially is Swedish. She lives in India on a residency permit. WhatsApp back online after suffering global outage: The problem seemed to have started around 4 pm Indian Standard Time, with users, including many in India, struggling to send messages. Railways to replace Urdu with Sanskrit on platform signboards in Uttarakhand: Sanskrit became the state’s second language in 2010. Thus, according to a railway official, it must be used on signboards along with English and Hindi. Indian schoolteacher becomes first foreigner to contract SARS-like virus in China: Preeti Maheshwari, a teacher at an international school in Shenzhen, was admitted to a local hospital on January 10. She is now on a life-support system. My criticism of Malayalis for electing Rahul Gandhi was patronising, says historian Ramachandra Guha: Guha said his remarks, which generated a lot of controversy, were made in the broader context of ‘Modi, Hindutva and India’. Shirdi shuts down due to strike over Saibaba birthplace row, Uddhav Thackeray convenes meeting tomorrow: The temple town’s residents have asked the chief minister to withdraw his statement that Pathri in Parbhani district is the birthplace of the religious leader. Kejriwal releases ‘guarantee card’ ahead of Delhi elections, promises free power, 24-hour drinking water: The chief minister said an Aam Aadmi Party government would reduce pollution by 300%.