The big news: Kerala governor asks government for report on CAA petition, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh threatened to send opponents of the Citizenship Act to Bangladesh, and Sheikh Hasina said the law was unnecessary.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kerala governor demands report from government after citizenship law is challenged in Supreme Court: Arif Mohammad Khan told reporters that he would not remain a ‘mute spectator’.
- ‘Lungi-clad infiltrators’ and their supporters will be sent to Bangladesh, says Bengal BJP chief: On Saturday, Dilip Ghosh had lashed out at intellectuals and public figures in the state who are supporting the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says India’s Citizenship Amendment Act is unnecessary: In an interview to Gulf News, she denied that minority communities left her country because of persecution.
- Nirmala Sitharaman defends Citizenship Act, cites examples of Adnan Sami and Taslima Nasreen: Nasreen, a writer, is not an Indian citizen. She fled Bangladesh in 1994, and officially is Swedish. She lives in India on a residency permit.
- WhatsApp back online after suffering global outage: The problem seemed to have started around 4 pm Indian Standard Time, with users, including many in India, struggling to send messages.
- Railways to replace Urdu with Sanskrit on platform signboards in Uttarakhand: Sanskrit became the state’s second language in 2010. Thus, according to a railway official, it must be used on signboards along with English and Hindi.
- Indian schoolteacher becomes first foreigner to contract SARS-like virus in China: Preeti Maheshwari, a teacher at an international school in Shenzhen, was admitted to a local hospital on January 10. She is now on a life-support system.
- My criticism of Malayalis for electing Rahul Gandhi was patronising, says historian Ramachandra Guha: Guha said his remarks, which generated a lot of controversy, were made in the broader context of ‘Modi, Hindutva and India’.
- Shirdi shuts down due to strike over Saibaba birthplace row, Uddhav Thackeray convenes meeting tomorrow: The temple town’s residents have asked the chief minister to withdraw his statement that Pathri in Parbhani district is the birthplace of the religious leader.
- Kejriwal releases ‘guarantee card’ ahead of Delhi elections, promises free power, 24-hour drinking water: The chief minister said an Aam Aadmi Party government would reduce pollution by 300%.