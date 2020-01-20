The big news: FM says state resolutions against CAA are not constitutional, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Kerala governor sought a report on the state’s petition challenging CAA in Supreme Court, and Kuki and Naga militants signed a historic pact.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nirmala Sitharaman defends Citizenship Act, cites examples of Adnan Sami and Taslima Nasreen: The minister said states such as Kerala and Punjab, which have passed resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act, were merely making a political statement. She added that they cannot refuse to implement the law since that would be unconstitutional.
- Kerala governor demands report from government after citizenship law is challenged in Supreme Court: Arif Mohammad Khan told reporters that he would not remain a ‘mute spectator’.
- Kuki, Naga militants sign historic pact to ‘resolve differences’: KNO spokesperson Seilen Haokip called the development ‘the foundation of peace’.
- Remove NITI Aayog member for ‘internet only used for dirty films’ remark, demands Kashmir trade body: Losses to the business sector were more than 18,000 crore in the past six months, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.
- Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says India’s Citizenship Amendment Act is unnecessary: In an interview to Gulf News, she denied that minority communities left her country because of persecution.
- Railways to replace Urdu with Sanskrit on platform signboards in Uttarakhand: Sanskrit became the state’s second language in 2010. Thus, according to a railway official, it must be used on signboards along with English and Hindi.
- Indian schoolteacher becomes first foreigner to contract SARS-like virus in China: Preeti Maheshwari, a teacher at an international school in Shenzhen, was admitted to a local hospital on January 10. She is now on a life-support system.
- My criticism of Malayalis for electing Rahul Gandhi was patronising, says historian Ramachandra Guha: Guha said his remarks, which generated a lot of controversy, were made in the broader context of ‘Modi, Hindutva and India’.
- ‘Lungi-clad infiltrators’ and their supporters will be sent to Bangladesh, says Bengal BJP chief: On Saturday, Dilip Ghosh had lashed out at intellectuals and public figures in the state who are supporting the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- Kejriwal releases ‘guarantee card’ ahead of Delhi elections, promises free power, 24-hour drinking water: The chief minister said an Aam Aadmi Party government would reduce pollution by 300%.