West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act will be introduced in the state Assembly in a few days, News18 reported.

“We have already brought a resolution against NPR [National Population Register] and in coming three to four days, we will bring a resolution against CAA,” Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata. “I would also like to request all the Northeastern states, including those governed by BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] chief ministers, to pass similar resolutions because NPR is totally related to CAA.”

Asked if she is interested in meeting the chief ministers of Northeastern states, Banerjee said it depends on whether they want a meeting. She said the meeting could take place in Kolkata.

Banerjee will visit Darjeeling on Wednesday to organise a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. On December 16, the West Bengal government had passed a resolution in the Assembly against the NPR.

Earlier on Monday, the Kerala government said it will inform the Centre that it has decided not to implement the proposed National Population Register in the state. It added that the state government would not cooperate with any work related to updating the National Population Register, but will fully cooperate with the Census 2021.

Kerala and Punjab, both non-BJP ruled states, have already passed resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that these resolutions were unconstitutional.

Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR

The Citizenship Amendment Act, approved by Parliament on December 11 and notified on January 10, provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims, leading to protests against it.

At least 19 people have died in Uttar Pradesh alone during clashes between the police and those protesting against the Act, and 26 nationwide.

On the other hand, the National Register of Citizens is a proposed exercise to identify and distinguish between undocumented migrants and Indian citizens. One such exercise, carried out in Assam last year, resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh people.

As first reported by Scroll.in, the NPR is the first step to creating an all-Indian National Register of Citizens which would identify undocumented migrants residing in India.