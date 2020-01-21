The big news: IMF says slowdown in India dragging global growth estimates, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: PM Modi accused the Opposition of spreading lies and confusion, and China confirmed that SARS-like virus can spread from one human to another.
A look at the headlines right now:
- IMF lowers global growth projection for 2020-’21 due to sharp slowdown in India: The monetary fund said the Indian economy is projected to grow 4.8% in 2019-’20. In October, it had predicted an expansion of 6.1%.
- Opposition is spreading lies and confusion despite being rejected at elections, says PM Modi: A number of BJP leaders have accused the Opposition of sponsoring nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.
- SARS-like virus can spread from one human to another, says expert: Zhong Nanshan, a scientist at China’s National Health Commission, had helped uncover the scale of the SARS outbreak in 2002-’03 in which 774 people were killed.
- In upcoming Delhi elections, BJP’s Sunil Yadav to fight against Arvind Kejriwal: The Bharatiya Janata Party released the second list of candidates on Tuesday.
- Akali Dal says it will not contest elections due to differences with BJP over Citizenship Act: Rajouri Garden MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said his party was not ready to accept the BJP’s request to reconsider its opposition to the amended citizenship law.
- Three rockets fall near US embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone, say reports: There has been no report of casualties yet.
- SC judge says Vijay Mallya has not repaid ‘a single penny’: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde will reconstitute the bench to hear the businessman’s plea against two orders of the Karnataka High Court.
- Only 5 out of 36 Union ministers to visit three districts in Kashmir Valley from today: Leaders of different political parties termed these visits ‘an optics to hide the failure of the Centre’.
- Main accused Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted of rape in Muzaffarnagar shelter home case: Thakur used to run the shelter home in Bihar where at least 34 inmates were allegedly drugged and raped.
- We don’t have information about ‘tukde-tukde gang’, home ministry says in reply to RTI query: Activist Saket Gokhale, who had filed the application, said he would ask the poll panel to take note of Amit Shah’s repeated use of the term in speeches.