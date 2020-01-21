A look at the headlines right now:

IMF lowers global growth projection for 2020-’21 due to sharp slowdown in India: The monetary fund said the Indian economy is projected to grow 4.8% in 2019-’20. In October, it had predicted an expansion of 6.1%. Opposition is spreading lies and confusion despite being rejected at elections, says PM Modi: A number of BJP leaders have accused the Opposition of sponsoring nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. SARS-like virus can spread from one human to another, says expert: Zhong Nanshan, a scientist at China’s National Health Commission, had helped uncover the scale of the SARS outbreak in 2002-’03 in which 774 people were killed. In upcoming Delhi elections, BJP’s Sunil Yadav to fight against Arvind Kejriwal: The Bharatiya Janata Party released the second list of candidates on Tuesday. Akali Dal says it will not contest elections due to differences with BJP over Citizenship Act: Rajouri Garden MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said his party was not ready to accept the BJP’s request to reconsider its opposition to the amended citizenship law. Three rockets fall near US embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone, say reports: There has been no report of casualties yet. SC judge says Vijay Mallya has not repaid ‘a single penny’: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde will reconstitute the bench to hear the businessman’s plea against two orders of the Karnataka High Court. Only 5 out of 36 Union ministers to visit three districts in Kashmir Valley from today: Leaders of different political parties termed these visits ‘an optics to hide the failure of the Centre’. Main accused Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted of rape in Muzaffarnagar shelter home case: Thakur used to run the shelter home in Bihar where at least 34 inmates were allegedly drugged and raped. We don’t have information about ‘tukde-tukde gang’, home ministry says in reply to RTI query: Activist Saket Gokhale, who had filed the application, said he would ask the poll panel to take note of Amit Shah’s repeated use of the term in speeches.