Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Opposition parties on Monday, accusing them of spreading confusion and lies about his government despite being rejected by people in elections, PTI reported. The prime minister made the remark at a function in New Delhi where new Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda was felicitated.

Nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act started last month, and a number of BJP leaders have alleged that they are sponsored by Opposition parties. The prime minister claimed that despite the Opposition’s efforts, the people’s faith in his government was unshaken. Modi pointed out that people had voted the BJP back to power with a bigger mandate in 2019.

Speaking at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. Watch. https://t.co/E61B7OHSP8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2020

“We are not here [in power] temporarily,” said the prime minister. “We are here to serve the people for a long time.” He said the party has to fulfill the goals and aspirations it set for itself when it was born. The BJP, the successor of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, was founded in 1980.

Referring to Nadda, Modi said it was a big challenge to run a party that is in power at the Centre. The prime minister said the BJP’s strength was its strong organisation, and the struggle that shaped it.

Nadda, who was elected the BJP president unopposed, took over the ruling party’s reins from Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day. On Sunday, Modi and Shah had met senior party leaders, some members of National Executive and Parliamentary Board, chief ministers and former chief ministers to formally apprise them of Nadda’s candidature.

For Nadda, the initial challenge will be the Delhi elections, followed by the Bihar polls. Delhi will vote on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. The dates for the Bihar elections are yet to be announced.

Nadda is known to have a good working relationship with Shah and Modi. He is also known to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP.