The big news: SC to hear pleas challenging amended Citizenship Act today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Trump once again offered to mediate in the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, and the US confirmed the first case of coronavirus.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court to hear over 140 petitions related to the amended citizenship law on Wednesday: The Centre’s petition to transfer Citizenship Act-related pleas in Delhi High Court to the top court will also be heard by a three-judge bench.
- Donald Trump again reiterates offer to help India and Pakistan resolve Kashmir dispute: He was speaking ahead of a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland.
- US reports first case of coronavirus; toll in China rises to six: The virus so far has also been detected in Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
- Women protest outside Supreme Court hours before judges hear pleas related to citizenship law: The court will also hear the Centre’s petition for citizenship law-related pleas filed in the Delhi High Court to be transferred to the top court.
- Amit Shah says CAA will remain, challenges Opposition leaders to a discussion: The Union home minister claimed Opposition leaders were playing vote bank politics and could ‘not see reality’.
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal files nomination after six-hour wait, AAP accuses BJP of impeding process: When the chief minister arrived at the election office, he saw scores of candidates waiting ahead of him. Most of them did not have proper documents.
- Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi begins Centre’s Kashmir outreach initiative: The minority affairs minister claimed that the Modi government wants to get a firsthand account of the problems faced by people, and address their concerns.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad can now enter Delhi as court modifies bail order: Azad will have to inform the deputy commissioner of crime branch about his visit and schedule, and stay at the address mentioned in his application.
- Eight tourists from Kerala die in Nepal resort due to suspected gas leak: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Indian embassy in Nepal was closely following the situation and was providing all necessary assistance.
- BJP tweets ‘art vs artist’ memes to mock Arvind Kejriwal, Twitter users hit back: The memes also displayed the construction of roads and highways by Narendra Modi, and the government’s decision to abrogate special status of J&K.