A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court to hear over 140 petitions related to the amended citizenship law on Wednesday: The Centre’s petition to transfer Citizenship Act-related pleas in Delhi High Court to the top court will also be heard by a three-judge bench. Donald Trump again reiterates offer to help India and Pakistan resolve Kashmir dispute: He was speaking ahead of a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland. US reports first case of coronavirus; toll in China rises to six: The virus so far has also been detected in Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Women protest outside Supreme Court hours before judges hear pleas related to citizenship law: The court will also hear the Centre’s petition for citizenship law-related pleas filed in the Delhi High Court to be transferred to the top court. Amit Shah says CAA will remain, challenges Opposition leaders to a discussion: The Union home minister claimed Opposition leaders were playing vote bank politics and could ‘not see reality’. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal files nomination after six-hour wait, AAP accuses BJP of impeding process: When the chief minister arrived at the election office, he saw scores of candidates waiting ahead of him. Most of them did not have proper documents. Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi begins Centre’s Kashmir outreach initiative: The minority affairs minister claimed that the Modi government wants to get a firsthand account of the problems faced by people, and address their concerns. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad can now enter Delhi as court modifies bail order: Azad will have to inform the deputy commissioner of crime branch about his visit and schedule, and stay at the address mentioned in his application. Eight tourists from Kerala die in Nepal resort due to suspected gas leak: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Indian embassy in Nepal was closely following the situation and was providing all necessary assistance. BJP tweets ‘art vs artist’ memes to mock Arvind Kejriwal, Twitter users hit back: The memes also displayed the construction of roads and highways by Narendra Modi, and the government’s decision to abrogate special status of J&K.