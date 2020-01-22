A court in Delhi on Wednesday directed the police to file a report by March 16 on the action taken to address the police violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15, PTI reported. Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal issued the directions after university officials sought the registration of a first information report against the police.

On January 13, hundreds of Jamia students had surrounded Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar’s office in protest against the lack of action against the police, and sought an FIR against the police. The university assured the students it would take all possible measures to address their concerns.

On December 15, violence had broken out near the university after an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest march by students ended in a pitched battle with the police. Buses were set on fire, and several students and police officers were injured. The police were accused of using excessive force against students inside the campus.

Hours later, students at Aligarh Muslim University held a protest march. The Uttar Pradesh Police entered the campus to quell the demonstrations. They baton-charged students and fired tear-gas shells. Following this, protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the police violence swept across campuses in India. The protests against the controversial law are still going on in parts of the country.