Centre moves Supreme Court to seek ‘victim-centric’ rules in death row cases: The government sought a time limit for convicts to use the last legal options available to them.

SC says it won’t stay Citizenship Act without hearing Centre, to refer pleas to 5-judge bench: The court has granted the Centre four weeks to file its reply to the petitions. India slips 10 spots to 51st rank in annual Democracy Index due to ‘erosion of civil liberties’: The rank was India’s worst ever since the index was first released in 2006. Mumbai to remain open all night from January 27 after Thackeray government approves ‘24-hour policy’: State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said pubs and bars would continue to close at 1.30 am as excise rules were not altered by the government. Interpol issues blue corner notice for Nithyananda on Gujarat Police’s request: The notice makes it mandatory for member countries to share the whereabouts of a person.

Saudi Arabia says reports of crown prince hacking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone are ‘absurd’: The alleged intrusion took place during a friendly WhatsApp conversation between the two men. Shaheen Bagh a reaction to five years of ‘cumulative fear’, says former Delhi lieutenant governor: Meanwhile, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal urged protestors to end the demonstrations, and National child rights body said children protesting at Shaheen Bagh need counselling. Shiv Sena denies but Congress’ Prithviraj Chavan insists it sought alliance after 2014 polls too: Chavan was the chief minister before the 2014 elections, which the BJP and Shiv Sena had fought separately. Delhi court seeks police report by March 16 on Jamia violence: The university has sought the registration of an FIR against the police for entering the campus on December 15, and assaulting students. Kerala food back on IRCTC menu after social media backlash: The dishes will be served on trains and stations in the state within a week, said the catering arm of the Railways.

