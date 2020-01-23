A National Investigation Agency court on Thursday sent suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police Deputy Superintendent Davinder Singh, who was arrested earlier this month after being caught with Hizbul Mujahideen militants, into 15-day custody, PTI reported. Four co-accused in the case were also sent to NIA custody, officials said.

The officials said the suspended officer was produced in the special NIA court along with two accomplices who were caught with him. Two of the accomplices’ associates were also brought before the court.

The NIA brought the accused to Jammu on Wednesday on a transit remand from Kulgam in South Kashmir.

The case

Singh was posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the Srinagar airport. He had allegedly escorted the militants from Shopian in South Kashmir to his home and allowed them to stay overnight.

The militants were identified as top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu, and his accomplices Irfan and Rafi. The four reportedly set out for Jammu on January 11 morning, and planned to go to New Delhi from there. Singh was also seen along with the foreign delegation that visited Jammu and Kashmir.

On January 18, the NIA said it has registered a case against Singh and his accomplices under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act. On January 15, the Jammu and Kashmir administration “forfeited” the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry awarded to Singh. The administration’s order said that his acts amounted to disloyalty and brought the police force into disrepute.

Singh’s office at Srinagar airport, where he was posted in the anti-hijacking squad, has been sealed. Two AK-47 rifles from the car, and a rifle and two pistols were recovered from his home. In 2013, Afzal Guru, the prime accused in the 2001 Parliament attack case, had claimed that Singh had asked him to accompany one of the attackers to Delhi and arrange his stay there.