The big news: Pranab Mukherjee says democracy thrives on dissent, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Toll in Wuhan coronavirus outbreak rose to 25, and the chief justice said death row convicts cannot fight endlessly.
- Pranab Mukherjee says wave of peaceful protests will help deepen India’s democracy: The former president made the remark during the Sukumar Sen lecture, an event organised by the Election Commission in New Delhi.
- Toll in Wuhan coronavirus outbreak rises to 25, WHO says it is not yet a global emergency: People in at least 10 other countries were found infected with the virus, but these cases were not fatal.
- Chief Justice Bobde says death-row convicts ‘cannot go on fighting endlessly’: He said the Supreme Court should focus on the rights of the victims.
- NIA court sends suspended J&K police officer Davinder Singh to 15-day custody: Four other accused were also sent to National Investigation Agency custody for 15 days.
- ‘Pakistan takes to hate speech as fish takes to water,’ India says at UN: Islamabad had yet again tried to bring up the Kashmir matter at the United Nations.
- Hardik Patel arrested in 2017 case immediately after leaving Ahmedabad jail: The Congress leader was arrested by the Gandhinagar district police in a case connected to addressing a political rally allegedly without permission.
- Congress attacks Centre over Democracy Index ranking, says those in power are the real ‘tukde-tukde’ gang: Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said it is natural that every proud Indian will feel deeply hurt by India’s decline on the index.
- Raj Thackeray unveils new MNS flag, announces son’s entry in politics: The new flag has an all-saffron base with the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji embossed on it.
- Myanmar must protect Rohingya Muslims and prevent genocide, rules UN court: The International Court of Justice said it has the preliminary jurisdiction to investigate allegations of genocide in Myanmar.
- India vs Pakistan match on February 8, tweets BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Delhi elections: Mishra accused the AAP and Congress of creating a ‘mini-Pakistan’ in Delhi, referring to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.