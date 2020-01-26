A look at the headlines right now:

Wuhan coronavirus toll in China rises to 56; 179 people kept under observation in Kerala: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that the spread of the virus is accelerating and called it a ‘grave situation’ 22 tableaux on show at Republic Day parade, Brazil President Bolsonaro is chief guest: The tricolour was unfurled at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been going on for over a month.

Polio vaccination teams accused of collecting NPR, NRC data in several parts of India, beaten up: The incidents took place in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Kota in Rajasthan, Birbhum in West Bengal, and in Hyderabad.

2G internet ‘temporarily snapped’ in Kashmir hours after access allowed to 301 websites: Police officials in Kashmir said the limited internet access would be restored after Republic Day celebrations were over on Sunday. Five blasts rock Assam on Republic Day, no casualties reported yet: Three of the explosions took place in Dibrugarh district, and one each in Charaideo and Tinsukia districts. Telangana CM says Assembly will soon pass a resolution against CAA: K Chandrasekhar Rao said he has spoken to chief ministers of 15 states and to regional parties, and plans to host a gathering of CMs in Hyderabad next month.

Kerala government to organise 620-km long human chain to demand repeal of CAA: The chain will stretch from Kasaragod town square in the north to the state’s southernmost tip of Kaliyakkavila near Coimbatore, and will begin at 4 pm. Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj get second-highest civilian honour among the Padma award recipients: The 2020 Padma awards list had seven Padma Vibhushans, 16 Padma Bhushans and 118 Padma Shris. Youth should be non-violent when fighting for a cause, says Kovind in President’s address: The president was speaking on the eve of the 71st Republic Day. Draft EU resolution calls CAA discriminatory, says India should engage with protestors: A group of lawmakers from the European Union proposed a resolution to condemn the law and said India had violated internationally recognised principles.